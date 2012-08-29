Blunt Christie tells Republicans it's time to face fiscal truth

| TAMPA, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. Aug 28 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie accused Democrats of refusing to tell Americans the
truth about the depth of the country's deep fiscal woes on
Tuesday in a pugnacious keynote speech in support of Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney.
Christie delivered the main speech of the evening at the
Republican National Convention. The rotund, combative governor
drew sustained applause from the thousands of delegates who
gathered to formally nominate Romney as their candidate to face
Democratic President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6 election.
Christie, a popular surrogate for Romney who had been on his
short list of potential vice presidential running mates, had
tough words for Obama and other Democrats.
"They believe that the American people don't want to hear
the truth about the extent of our fiscal difficulties ... and
need to be coddled by big government," Christie said. "They
believe the American people are content to live the lie with
them."
Christie, known in part for seeking to curb government
spending by reducing the influence of teachers' unions in New
Jersey, joined other Republicans in calling for an overhaul of
federal entitlement programs such as Medicare, the health
insurance plan for seniors, that are driving much of America's
debt problem.
Democrats have attacked Romney's vice presidential running
mate, Paul Ryan, for proposing a plan in the U.S. Congress to
change Medicare, the government health insurance plan for
seniors, for Americans under age 55 in order to save money.
"Tonight, our duty is to tell the American people the
truth," said Christie, whose effectiveness as an economic
messenger has been undercut recently by a slumping New Jersey
economy that has shed jobs and now has the fourth-highest
unemployment rate among U.S. states - which at 9.8 percent tops
the national average of 8.3 percent.
"Our problems are big and the solutions will not be
painless," Christie said. "We all must share in the sacrifice.
Any leader that tells us differently is simply not telling the
truth."
Christie suggested that Obama is more interested in being
popular than in making tough decisions.
"There's only one thing missing now: leadership. It takes
leadership that you don't get from reading a poll," he said.
"You see, Mr. President, real leaders don't follow polls. Real
leaders change polls."