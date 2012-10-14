In second debate, Obama faces challenges on key issues

* Romney makes up ground on host of issues - Reuters/Ipsos
polling
* Obama expected to be more aggressive in second encounter
* Libya, abortion, among issues that could come up on
Tuesday
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 Losing ground to Republican
Mitt Romney on a host of issues, President Barack Obama faces a
serious challenge to put his re-election bid back on track when
the two men face off on Tuesday in their second debate.
Obama's passive performance in their first debate two weeks
ago and Romney's subsequent surge have raised expectations for a
more fiery encounter at New York's Hofstra University.
The Democratic president's team has been encouraged by the
feisty performance of Vice President Joe Biden last week in his
debate against Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan.
Now, with Romney having virtually erased Obama's lead in
national polls just three weeks before the Nov. 6 election,
Obama is hoping to take advantage of the town hall-style format
in Tuesday's debate to make a direct pitch to voters.
Obama is likely to pitch his economic vision, which focuses
on a tax breaks for the middle class and tax increases for the
wealthy. Romney has called for across-the-board tax cuts and
sparred with Obama over whether such a plan would add to the
nation's debt problems.
On Sunday, Reuters/Ipsos surveys of likely voters indicated
Romney had closed the gap or overtaken Obama in the past two
weeks on a range of issues - from who would be better at
creating jobs to dealing with taxes and Iran's nuclear
ambitions.
Although the U.S. unemployment rate dipped below 8 percent
last month for the first time since Obama took office in January
2009, Romney now leads the incumbent by 42.5 percent to 39.2
percent among likely voters on the question of who would be
better at creating jobs. That reverses a lead of almost 6 points
for Obama on that issue on Sept. 30, before the first debate.
The pressure is now on Obama, who has acknowledged he was
"too polite" in that debate, to be more confrontational without
appearing strident or desperate. For Romney, the task is simply
to turn in another sure-footed performance that keeps the
Republican momentum rolling.
"Obama can't afford another really bad debate performance,
he won't have time to recover," said Bruce Buchanan, a political
scientist at the University of Texas. "He's up against it now."
Biden showed his boss the way on Thursday with an energetic
debate against Ryan. Both sides seemed happy after that debate,
but most polls indicated that more voters saw Biden as the
winner, despite criticism of his sarcastic asides, dismissive
grins and questions over his claim that the administration was
not fully aware of the security needs at the U.S. consulate in
Benghazi, Libya, before an assault there last month that killed
U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens.
To fire up Democrats while retaining the sympathy of
independent voters who like him personally but are uncertain
about his leadership, Obama will have to show Biden's passion
without his histrionics.
Obama often displays that passion on the campaign trail,
comfortably hammering Romney with an easy style. Whether he can
do so in the town-hall format of the debate, where undecided
voters will ask questions of the two candidates, is an open
question.
The intimate setting of that format sometimes restrains
candidates from being too aggressive as they focus on questions
from individuals rather than a moderator.
"You don't want to be too nasty in front of those voters,
you need to have to have your empathy antenna up," said Dante
Scala, a political scientist at the University of New Hampshire.
But the change in atmosphere from a stilted one-on-one
standoff could make Obama "feel more at liberty to be
expressive, less somber," Buchanan said. "He's very good at
using crowds in a jocular way to attack his opponent. He does
that every day on the stump."
ROMNEY'S POLL SURGE
A Reuters/Ipsos daily online tracking poll on Sunday showed
Obama leading Romney by 1 percentage point, 46 to 45, down from
a 3-point Romney lead last Thursday - a possible sign that the
Republican's surge after the first debate could be running out
of steam.
But underlying trends in Reuters/Ipsos data are worrying for
Obama. They show voters are evaluating Romney more favorably on
key issues that could influence how they vote.
The Reuters/Ipsos online data showed that Obama is now
behind on who has the better plan for the federal deficit. Obama
was ahead by 1 point two weeks ago; Romney now has a significant
lead on that issue, 43.4 percent to 29.9.
The former Massachusetts governor has overtaken Obama on who
has the best plan for the economy, and now leads on that
question by 43 percent to 37.6. Answers to the issues questions
have a credibility interval - a way of measuring the accuracy of
polls - of around 2.5 percent for each number and are based on
samples of 1,700 respondents.
Perhaps because of Republicans' questions over how the Obama
administration has handled the Benghazi attack, Romney has even
crept up on issues long seen as safe territory for Obama, such
as the war on terrorism and dealing with Iran.
The president's lead on Iran has shrunk from nine points two
weeks ago to less than one and from 11 points to three on the
war against terrorism.
On domestic economic issues, the Reuters/Ipsos data showed
that Romney - a former private equity executive who has been
battered for months by pro-Obama ads casting the Republican as
an insensitive job-killer - has carved into Obama's lead on
issues such as taxes and Social Security policy. The president
now leads on taxes by 41.5 percent to 39.1, and by 40.9 percent
to 37 on Social Security.
Polls also show Romney gaining ground in key swing states
that could decide the election, although Obama has retained a
slight lead in the vital battleground state of Ohio. No
Republican has won the White House without winning Ohio.
Obama was in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Sunday for debate
preparations. He promised in a radio interview last Wednesday
to confront Romney more directly on their policy differences.
"I think it's fair to say that we will see a little more
activity at the next one," Obama told radio host Tom Joyner.
Romney's camp is getting ready for a much more aggressive
Obama, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said on Sunday.
"I think President Obama is going to come out swinging. I
think he's going to have to compensate for a poor first debate,
and I think that will be consistent with what they have been
doing this whole campaign," Portman, who is helping Romney with
debate preparations by playing Obama, told ABC's "This Week."
The debate on Tuesday will be followed in less than a week
by the final debate, on foreign policy, on Oct. 22, giving the
candidates their final chance to shift momentum in the election.
Once the last debate concludes, there will be two weeks
before the election and both campaigns will be focused on
voter-turnout operations designed to identify supporters and get
them to the polls.
"That's the pressure that both candidates face," Scala said.
"After these debates the opportunities are going to be very
scarce to turn things around."
Presidential debates typically draw fewer television viewers
as they go on, making it harder to shift perceptions in later
debates. The first one between Obama and Romney drew an audience
of 67 million viewers.
Biden's showdown with Ryan raised fresh lines of attack for
both parties that are likely to come up on Tuesday, including
Libya, abortion rights and Romney's comments in a secretly
recorded video about the "47 percent" of Americans who he said
are government-dependent victims.