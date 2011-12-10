UPDATE 1-Gingrich vs Romney rivalry in Iowa debate spotlight

* First of two Republican debates in Iowa in five days
* As contest nears, candidates make their pitch for votes
* "It's a huge opportunity" - Republican strategist
By John Whitesides
DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec 10 The budding rivalry
between surging Newt Gingrich and former frontrunner Mitt
Romney will take center stage on Saturday in the first of two
Republican presidential debates in Iowa over the next five
days.
Gingrich, Romney and four other White House contenders will
make their case to voters in a race that polls show is still up
for grabs less than a month before Iowa kicks off the
state-by-state Republican nominating contest.
The debate will be broadcast nationally on ABC at 9 p.m.
EST/2100GMT from Drake University in Des Moines. Another
Republican debate will be held on Thursday in Sioux City,
Iowa.
"These are the last chances for the candidates to really
have an impact on the race before the voting starts," said
Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak. "It's a huge
opportunity."
It is the first debate since Gingrich, a former House of
Representatives speaker, roared past Romney to take a big lead
in polls in the Republican battle to pick a 2012 challenger to
President Barack Obama.
Romney, the former Massachusetts governor and once the
presumed nominee, has responded by cranking up his criticism of
Gingrich's record and drawing contrasts between his own
background as a businessman and Gingrich's experience in
Washington.
Gingrich has rarely been a target in previous debates and
has refrained from attacking his fellow Republicans but that
could change on Saturday night.
Eric Fehrnstrom, a senior adviser to Romney, said direct
exchanges between the two candidates were inevitable and he
expected Gingrich would feel the heat of the spotlight more in
his first debate as a frontrunner.
"I think there will be some vetting," he said.
Gingrich's campaign organized a conference call on Friday
to respond to Romney's most recent attacks, calling them a sign
of panic and desperation and promising to fight back.
"No campaign just lays down and allows an opponent to stab
you in the heart," said former Congressman Greg Ganske, a
Gingrich supporter. "It deserves a response."
The debate also could be one of the last chances for other
candidates to make an impression. Former U.S. Senator Rick
Santorum, Texas Governor Rick Perry, and U.S. Representatives
Michele Bachmann and Ron Paul also will take part.
All four have been aggressive in criticizing rivals in past
debates, and they will have more time to talk as the stage will
be less crowded than in earlier debates.
Businessman Herman Cain withdrew from the race a week ago
after charges he had a 13-year extramarital affair, and former
Utah Governor Jon Huntsman will not participate.
Romney made a surprise appearance on Saturday at a campaign
event with his wife Ann and former Minnesota Governor Tim
Pawlenty. He confined his criticisms to Obama and did not
mention Gingrich.
The race has seen a series of Republican White House
contenders rising to the top of the pack, only to fall back in
popularity after campaign missteps.
The two debates this week could play a role in determining
if Gingrich follows in their footsteps.
"Now Gingrich is the frontrunner," Mackowiak said. "It's
time to shine or wilt."