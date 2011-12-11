UPDATE 4-Gingrich fights off rivals in Iowa debate

* Gingrich stays calm as he comes under heavy attack
* Criticized for Freddie Mac work, Palestinian comment
* First of two Republican debates in Iowa in five days
By John Whitesides and Andrew Stern
DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec 10 Surging frontrunner
Newt Gingrich fought off heavy attacks in a presidential debate
in Iowa on Saturday from Republican rivals who portrayed him as
a Washington insider and questioned his judgment.
Gingrich, described by some critics as rash and petulant,
kept his cool as his Republican rivals criticized him for
making up to $1.6 million from housing giant Freddie Mac , for saying Palestinians were an "invented" people
and for his troubled marital past.
Mitt Romney, the former frontrunner and once the presumed
nominee, contrasted his business experience with Gingrich's
background in Washington.
"We don't need folks who are lifetime Washington people,"
Romney said, adding his time as head of a private equity firm
helped him understand how to turn around the economy and made
him more electable than a Washington politician like Gingrich.
But Romney may have hurt himself by challenging Texas
Governor Rick Perry to a $10,000 bet over healthcare in a quip
that drew criticism of Romney as out of touch with normal
Americans in economic hard times.
It was the first debate since Gingrich roared past Romney
to take a big lead in polls in the Republican battle to pick a
2012 challenger to President Barack Obama, and the other
candidates were quick to attack.
U.S. Representatives Michele Bachmann and Ron Paul
criticized Gingrich as a hypocrite who profited from his
contacts and wound up taking taxpayer money when Freddie Mac
was bailed out by the federal government.
"When you're taking money to influence the outcome of
legislation, that's the epitome of establishment," Bachmann
said.
Gingrich said he did not lobby for the housing giant but
offered "strategic advice," and he shot back at Romney's
criticism of him as a career politician.
"The only reason you didn't become a career politician is
you lost to Teddy Kennedy in 1994," Gingrich told Romney, who
lost a Senate bid in Massachusetts that year but later became
governor. "It's a bit much, you'd have been a 17-year career
politician now if you'd won."
'FIDELITY IS IMPORTANT'
The debate came less than a month before Iowa kicks off the
state-by-state Republican nominating contest, and Gingrich has
faced questions from religious conservatives in the state about
his three marriages and his admitted marital infidelities.
Perry, who has aired two television ads aimed at winning
over evangelical voters, said that was a legitimate question
for voters. "I think that issue of fidelity is important," he
said. "If you'r cheating on your wife, you'll cheat on your
business partner."
Gingrich agreed it was a legitimate issue and said he had
gone to God for forgiveness. "People have to measure who I am
and whether I'm a person they can trust," he said.
Gingrich was also pressed about his comment on Friday in an
interview with the Jewish Channel in which he said Palestinians
were an "invented" people.
"That's just stirring up trouble," Paul said. "This is how
we get into so many messes. I think it just fails us on a
little bit of diplomacy."
When Gingrich said he was speaking the truth, Romney said
he was not a "bomb thrower."
"We're going to tell the truth. But we're not going to
throw incendiary words into a place which is a boiling pot," he
said.
Gingrich said he was simply doing what Ronald Reagan used
to do, which was to have the courage to tell the truth no
matter how unpleasant. "Reagan believed in the power of truth.
I'm a Reaganite, I'm proud to be a Reaganite, I will tell the
truth," he said.
Romney also took heat from his rivals for his healthcare
overhaul in Massachusetts, which became a precursor for Obama's
healthcare makeover.
When pressed by Perry, Romney offered to bet him $10,000
that he did not support an individual healthcare mandate during
the debate on the state plan. Perry said he was not a betting
man and refused to take it.
With only six candidates participating, each had more time
to talk. Businessman Herman Cain withdrew from the race a week
ago after charges he had a 13-year extramarital affair, and
former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman did not participate.
The Republicans will debate again on Thursday in Sioux
City, Iowa, in the final debate before the Jan. 3 caucuses open
the Republican nominating race.