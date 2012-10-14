UPDATE 1-Obama says debate prep going great, works on being aggressive

* Obama delivers pizza to volunteers in swing state office
By Jeff Mason
WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct 14 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Sunday his debate preparation was "going great"
and aides said the Democrat would be more aggressive in his next
face off with Mitt Romney after their last encounter gave the
Republican challenger a boost.
Since that first debate in Denver on Oct. 3, polls indicate
Romney has erased Obama's lead heading into the Nov. 6 election.
Obama and Romney debate again on Tuesday at Hofstra University
in Hempstead, New York. The third and final presidential debate
will take place on Oct. 22 in Florida.
Obama is spending the days ahead of the second debate at a
resort in Williamsburg, Virginia, a battleground state that both
candidates want to win in order to be victorious on Nov. 6.
During a quick stop at a local campaign office, where he
delivered pizzas to volunteers and called supporters by phone,
Obama ha d a n enthusiastic ta ke on hi s practice sessions.
"It is going great," Obama told reporters.
Before his debate in Denver, Obama held a similar "debate
camp" in the swing state of Nevada. During a visit to a campaign
office there, he called the practice sessions "a drag."
That attitude may have shown through on stage. His
performance was widely panned as passive, and Romney's energetic
showing gave his campaign a significant lift.
"The president is his own harshest critic and he knows Mitt
Romney had a better night at the first debate," campaign
spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Sunday.
"The American people should expect to see a much more
energized President Obama making a passionate case for why he is
a better choice for the middle class."
Obama started debate preparation around 10 a.m. on Sunday
before breaking for the campaign office stop. H e joked with
volunteers that he was able to use the traditional landline
phones because he had them at home.
"We actually still have old style phones...at the White
House," he said.
SHOWDOWN
On Sunday 's t alk shows , Obama's advisers said he was
preparing for a stepped-up performance, but the Romney team
sounded unimpressed.
"Well, the president can change his style. He can change his
tactics. He can't change his record. And he can't change his
policies. And that's what this election is about," Romney
campaign adviser Ed Gillespie told CNN.
"I think the race is very close. I think the wind is at
Governor Romney's back, and there's clearly momentum. You can
see it on the trail, you can see it in the data," Gillespie said
in a separate appearance on "Fox News Sunday."
In contrast to Obama's listless debate performance, Vice
President Joe Biden was far more assertive in his debate on
Thursday night with Romney's running mate Paul Ryan in Danville,
Kentucky.
The next presidential debate is a "town hall" format,
allowing audience members to pose questions. CNN anchor Candy
Crowley will moderate the debate.
Former White House communications director Anita Dunn, a
longtime Obama adviser, was playing the role of Crowley in the
president's mock sessions, a campaign aide said.
Obama's chief campaign strategist David Axelrod told the
"Fox News Sunday" program the president would be aggressive in
making his case on T uesday.
"But the other thing he's going to certainly do - I mean, we
saw Governor Romney sort of serially walk away from his own
proposals - certainly the president is going to be willing to
challenge him on it as we saw the vice president challenge Paul
Ryan," Axelrod said.