Obama crams for debates, works on being concise

* Obama studies on long flights, at night
* Romney can draw on debate experience from primaries
* Portman says Romney "doing great" in practice sessions
By Jeff Mason
CHICAGO, Sept 16 On long flights to swing states
in the West and late nights at the White House after his
children have gone to bed, President Barack Obama is cramming
like a student for a test that could determine his political
future.
The subject? His opponent, Republican presidential nominee
Mitt Romney. The test? His face-off with the former
Massachusetts governor at their first one-on-one debate next
month.
With the race still tight despite Obama's slight lead in the
polls, the stakes are high for both men to perform well at the
three debates this fall and gain momentum toward sealing the
Nov. 6 election.
Forced to juggle his governing and campaigning
responsibilities, Obama is squeezing in debate prep when he can.
"We don't have the same luxury that Romney does in terms of
time," Obama's chief campaign strategist David Axelrod said.
That means Obama uses flights to Nevada, Colorado and other
election swing states on Air Force One to read up on Romney's
positions, or studies in the evenings at the White House when
he's in town.
"He's spent a lot of time reading material and most of it is
familiarizing himself with what Governor Romney said in this
campaign," Axelrod said. "I mean, he's pretty conversant with
his own record but he wasn't very conversant with Romney's."
Obama will sharpen his debating skills against Senator John
Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, who will play
Romney in mock sessions.
Aides want him to work on being brief - a departure from his
tendency to be long-winded, which can turn off TV viewers and
make him look aloof.
"He's got to speak shorter, that's all," Axelrod said. "He
just hasn't had to do that for the last four years so that's a
part of the discipline of preparing for these debates."
Romney's sparring partner is Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who
has played the president in several mock debates in recent
weeks. Portman told reporters on Friday that Romney was "doing
great."
ROMNEY NEEDS TO STRIKE BLOWS
Now that the two parties' conventions are over, the debates
are the last high-profile, set-piece events left to shape the
race for the White House.
The first encounter at the University of Denver in Colorado
on Oct. 3 will focus on domestic policy while the second, at
Hofstra University in New York state on Oct. 16, will allow
audience members to ask questions. Vice President Joe Biden and
Representative Paul Ryan face off in Danville, Kentucky, on Oct.
11 in the only vice presidential debate.
The final match between Obama and Romney, in Boca Raton,
Florida, on Oct. 22, will focus on foreign policy, a strong
point for Obama.
If polls stay the same until the debates begin, Romney will
need to strike a rhetorical blow strong enough to reverse
Obama's momentum. He gained some experience in doing that while
knocking out a series of Republican opponents in a series of
debates held during his party's primary elections.
"Romney is at a considerable advantage going into the debate
because of the sheer amount of GOP debates he successfully
navigated only months ago," said Republican strategist Ron
Bonjean. "Although Obama is an incredible speaker, he doesn't
often hold news conferences or allow himself to be challenged."
A one-on-one debate with the president naturally elevates
the challenger, and historical precedence shows the incumbent
often loses the first debate.
But Romney has disadvantages.
Voters view him as less likeable than Obama, a quality that
could be magnified on the debate stage, and the wealthy former
private equity executive is more prone to gaffes than his
Democratic opponent. Romney challenged Texas Governor Rick Perry
to a $10,000 bet during one of the primary debates, reinforcing
an image of being out of touch with average Americans.
"Romney needs to ... show he's ready for prime time after
multiple gaffes, connect with people in a genuine way and lay
out actual plans for how he'd govern. So far, he's failed on all
three counts," said Democratic strategist Doug Hattaway, a
former adviser to Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign.
"President Obama will need to win back independents who gave
him a chance in 2008 and re-inspire the new voters who turned
out in great numbers to put him into office," he said. "The
debates offer a good platform to do both."
Both campaigns are engaging in a familiar political strategy
ahead of the debates: raising expectations for the other guy.
"Mitt Romney had many, many debates and he was very good in
them," Axelrod said. "By and large when he needed to bring it,
he did. He memorizes his set pieces and he delivers them well.
He obviously has no hesitance at all about going after someone."
Romney already is predicting Obama will be less than
truthful at the debates, sewing seeds of doubt in viewers' minds
that Obama's words can be trusted.
"I think he's going to say a lot of things that aren't
accurate," Romney told ABC's George Stephanopoulos last week.
"And you know, I'd be tempted to go back to that wonderful
line by Ronald Reagan, 'There you go again.' But you can't use
something that."
Obama's team has raised doubts about Romney's truthfulness,
too, and former President Bill Clinton already used a version of
Reagan's famous line to describe Republicans during the
Democratic convention.