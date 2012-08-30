UPDATE 1-Surprise guest at Republican convention: Clint Eastwood

Aug 30 "Dirty Harry" star Clint Eastwood will
bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to the Republican National
Convention on Thursday, jetting in as a surprise last-minute
speaker to warm up the crowd for presidential candidate Mitt
Romney, according to a Republican official.
The Academy Award-winning director and actor endorsed Romney
earlier this month, appearing at a fundraiser for him in Idaho.
Eastwood, 82, was reluctantly drawn into the 2012 campaign
earlier this year when an ad by Chrysler, titled "Halftime in
America" and narrated by Eastwood, ran during halftime of the
Super Bowl.
Many people thought it might have been an endorsement of
President Barack Obama by Eastwood because Chrysler had received
a government bailout.
At the time, Eastwood, who had served as mayor of Carmel,
California, in the 1980s, said flatly that he was not endorsing
either candidate, telling Fox he was "certainly not politically
affiliated with Mr. Obama."
As organizers prepared for the last night of the Republican
convention in Tampa, Florida, speculation about the identity of
a mystery speaker was feverish through Wednesday and Thursday.
Rumors that it would be Eastwood were fueled when the music
for his classic western, "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly," was
played over the sound system in the arena during sound tests.
A Republican official later ended the mystery, confirming
Eastwood will speak shortly before Romney, who will officially
accept the Republican nomination later Thursday night.