Obama, Romney promise lots of jobs, and help for Jeremy

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 17 In Tuesday's U.S.
presidential debate showdown, candidates pledged to create gobs
of jobs at factories and in the energy sector. They might also
work something out for a college student named Jeremy Epstein.
The 20-year-old posed the first question at the debate
between President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt
Romney, asking how they would make him feel better about his
employment prospects.
Obama and Romney didn't break any new ground in their
answers, which summarized the job creation plans that have been
the centerpieces of each campaign.
Romney repeated pledges to bring factory jobs back to the
United States by being tough on China and by helping the U.S.
energy industry, specifically producers of oil, natural gas and
coal.
He told Epstein not to worry when he graduates in 2014.
"I'm going to make sure you get a job," Romney said.
Obama also emphasized manufacturing and energy, and seemed
to suggest that those industries could be good places for
Epstein's job hunt after he graduates.
Repeating regular points from his campaign speeches, Obama
said he would promote public support for alternative energy and
higher education.
"That's going to help Jeremy get a job," he said.
It was unclear if Epstein was considering a career in
manufacturing or the energy sector.
But his concerns over his employment prospects are shared by
millions of Americans who have struggled in recent years as the
economy limps back from the 2007-09 recession.
Even when Epstein expects to graduate in two years time,
some policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect the unemployment
rate will still be above 7 percent. In September, the jobless
rate was 7.8 percent.