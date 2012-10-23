Fact-checking Obama and Romney in the U.S. presidential debate

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. President Barack Obama
and his Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, faced off on Monday
in their last debate before the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Here is some fact-checking of claims made by the two candidates.
OBAMA: ROMNEY SAID THERE SHOULD BE U.S. TROOPS IN IRAQ NOW
During the early part of the debate, Obama went on the
offensive by saying that Romney often was "wrong" on foreign
policy. As an example, the president said Romney recently said
there should still be U.S. troops in Iraq.
"Just a few weeks ago, you said you think we should have
more troops in Iraq right now. And ... the challenge we have - I
know you haven't been in a position to actually execute foreign
policy - but every time you've offered an opinion, you've been
wrong," Obama said.
"You said we should have gone into Iraq, despite (the) fact
that there were no weapons of mass destruction. You said that we
should still have troops in Iraq to this day."
It wasn't clear what remarks by Romney the president was
referring to. If it was his speech at the Virginia Military
Institute on Oct. 8, Romney didn't say explicitly that there
should be U.S. troops in Iraq now. The Republican did, however,
bemoan the "abrupt" U.S. pullout at the end of last year.
"In Iraq the costly gains made by our troops are being
eroded by rising violence, a resurgent al Qaeda, the weakening
of democracy in Baghdad and the rising influence of Iran. And
yet America's ability to influence events for the better in Iraq
has been undermined by the abrupt withdrawal of our entire troop
presence," Romney said at VMI.
"The president's tried, he tried, but he also failed to
secure a responsible and gradual drawdown that would have better
secured our gains," Romney said.
The last U.S. troops pulled out of Iraq last December,
ending a war launched in March 2003. At the height of the war,
there were more than 170,000 U.S. troops there.
Last year Obama did try to negotiate an agreement with Iraq
that would have kept some U.S. forces in the country as
trainers, but the two governments failed to reach an agreement
over giving American soldiers legal immunity.
ROMNEY: OBAMA WAS SILENT ON IRAN
Romney said that Obama was "silent" during the events of
2009 that became known as the "Green Revolution" in Iran, when
Iranians held large street protests to accuse authorities of
rigging the country's presidential election in June.
This allegation is part of the Republican narrative accusing
Obama of weakness in dealing with Iran.
"When the students took to the streets in Tehran and the
people there protested, the Green Revolution occurred, for the
president to be silent I thought was an enormous mistake. We
have to stand for our principles, stand for our allies, stand
for a strong military and stand for a stronger economy," Romney
said during the debate.
But Obama actually had a lot to say during the Iranian
protests.
At a news conference on June 15, 2009, with then-Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the president started out by
saying that it was up to the Iranians to decide who their
leaders should be and that the United States respected Iranian
sovereignty.
But then he added:
"Having said all that, I am deeply troubled by the violence
that I've been seeing on television. I think that the democratic
process - free speech, the ability of people to peacefully
dissent - all those are universal values and need to be
respected. And whenever I see violence perpetrated on people who
are peacefully dissenting, and whenever the American people see
that, I think they're, rightfully, troubled."
Obama went on at some length. He said he considered some of
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's statements to be
"odious." He said he would continue to pursue a "tough, direct
dialogue between our two countries," but added: "I think it
would be wrong for me to be silent about what we've seen on the
television over the last few days ... they should know that the
world is watching."
"And particularly to the youth of Iran, I want them to know
that we in the United States do not want to make any decisions
for the Iranians, but we do believe that the Iranian people and
their voices should be heard and respected."
At a news conference eight days later, Obama spoke out more
strongly against the Iranian government's crackdown on the
protests.
"The United States and the international community have been
appalled and outraged by the threats, the beatings, and
imprisonments of the last few days. I strongly condemn these
unjust actions, and I join with the American people in mourning
each and every innocent life that is lost."
"If the Iranian government seeks the respect of the
international community, it must respect those rights and heed
the will of its own people," Obama said.
The protests were crushed by Iranian security forces at the
end of 2009.
HOW MANY FRIENDS DOES THE UNITED STATES HAVE?
During the debate, Romney declared, "We're the great nation
that has allies, 42 allies and friends around the world."
The Republican appeared to be doing a rather strict
accounting of nations that are friends to the United States.
Romney's campaign provided a list of 27 allies in the North
Atlantic Treaty Organization military alliance, and 15 major
non-NATO allies.
NATO includes countries that have been close allies of
Washington since the organization was founded in 1949, such as
Great Britain and France. Under the NATO charter, an attack on
any member is considered an attack on all. After the Cold War
ended, several east European countries were added, such as
Poland and Estonia.
The "major non-NATO" allies are countries that have
strategic working relationships with the U.S. military but are
not members of NATO. The list includes countries such as South
Korea, Israel, Egypt and Australia; the most recent one to
attain that status was Afghanistan.
Major non-NATO allies have some advantages in military
cooperation that are not shared by other non-NATO countries,
such as in research and development, counter-terrorism, training
and U.S. financing for defense equipment.
But the non-NATO list doesn't include a number of countries
that many Americans might think of as quite friendly. A big
example is India. Another is Mexico, noted Jon Alterman,
director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic
and International Studies.
"We have an intimate relationship with Mexico. I think
they'd be surprised to hear that they are not a friend or ally
of the United States," Alterman said.
GET ME A MAP
At another point during the debate, Romney appeared to need
a map.
"Syria is Iran's only ally in the Arab world," he said.
"It's their route to the sea."
Iran actually has a long southern seacoast along the Persian
Gulf. In the north, it borders the Caspian Sea.
Syria has a coast on the eastern edge of the Mediterranean
Sea.