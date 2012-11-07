US Republican leader Boehner to call for action on 'fiscal cliff'

WASHINGTON Nov 7 The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, John Boehner, will deliver a statement at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Wednesday on the need for a bipartisan deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff," which threatens to push the United States into a recession, his office said.

Boehner will make his case a day after American voters gave Democratic President Barack Obama a second term, but maintained a divided government, with Republicans still in control of the House and Democrats still holding the Senate.

Boehner, the House speaker, will argue that Republicans and Democrats must "take steps together," a spokesman said in a brief press release.

Bipartisan action is needed by the end of December to avert a crush of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that could deliver a jolting blow to the already struggling U.S. economy.