UPDATE 2-Obama's final win in Florida gives him 332 electoral votes

* Florida the last state to be called
* Republican Allen West loses
* Obama wins Hispanic vote
By Kevin Gray
MIAMI, Nov 10 With almost all ballots in Florida
counted, U.S. media on Saturday projected President Barack Obama
the winner in that state four days after he won Tuesday's
national election.
Florida brings his total of electoral votes to 332 versus
206 for Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
Florida was the last state where the outcome was in doubt
because three counties were still counting ballots.
Obama had 50.01 percent of the vote in Florida compared with
49.13 percent for Romney, with nearly all ballots counted,
according to figures from the Florida Secretary of State's
Office. The president's lead stood at nearly 74,000 votes.
CNN projected that Obama would win Florida. NBC and the
Associated Press also were among the media outlets that called
the state for Obama based on the latest tally.
Also in Florida, Tea Party-backed U.S. Representative Allen
West, the firebrand Republican lawmaker known for his blistering
attacks on Obama and other Democrats, lost his re-election bid,
according to the state's latest vote tally on Saturday.
With the victory in Florida, Obama swept all of the
battleground states, with the exception of North Carolina, which
he won narrowly in 2008.
The Democratic Party in Florida had declared victory on
Thursday and Republicans tacitly conceded defeat.
Florida was the scene of a historic fight over ballot
counting after the 2000 presidential election, when the U.S.
Supreme Court ultimately ruled that Republican George W. Bush
should be awarded the state's electoral votes and the
presidency.
The delay in finalizing Florida's result this year did not
affect the national outcome but raised concerns that some of the
problems in 2000 had not been resolved 12 years later.
LITTLE HAVANA FOR OBAMA
Exit polls indicate that Obama picked up 61 percent of
Florida's Hispanic vote to 39 percent for Romney, underscoring
the Republican Party's lack of appeal to the country's
fastest-growing electoral group.
South Florida's large Cuban-American community, usually a
solid Republican voting bloc, also voted for the Democrats in
record numbers, according to exit poll data released by the
Obama campaign.
Obama won 48 percent of the Cuban-American vote, and upset
Romney in Miami's Little Havana district, considered the heart
of the Cuban exile community, where a survey of precincts showed
Obama won 56 percent of ballots cast.
In West's congressional district, the 51-year-old former
Army officer has not conceded defeat to his Democratic
challenger, Patrick Murphy. West said there were voting
irregularities and has called for a partial recount.
The complete but unofficial vote count showed that Murphy, a
29-year-old political newcomer, defeated West by 2,442 votes.
Murphy had 50.36 percent of the vote compared with West's 49.62
percent, meaning he was outside the 0.5 percent margin that
would trigger an automatic recount under Florida rules.
A West campaign spokeswoman could not immediately be reached
for comment on Saturday.
On Friday, a Palm Beach County judge rejected a request by
West to impound voting machines and ballots.
West, one of two black Republicans in the House of
Representatives, had amassed one of the biggest campaign war
chests among House Republicans. The contentious race was one of
the most expensive House races in the country.