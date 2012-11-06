Friends, 'frenemies,' foes weigh in on US presidential election

* Venezuela's Chavez, Russia's Putin favor Obama
* Some Syrian rebels see Romney as best hope for change
* China and Iran watch warily from the sidelines
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 Move over, America. It's a
wide world out there, and as Americans cast their votes on
Tuesday there are plenty of international endorsements for both
candidates to gloat over - or sweep under the rug.
Venezuelan socialist President Hugo Chavez may be a
ferocious critic of U.S. policy, but he is also an Obama man. A
leading Syrian rebel commander, on the other hand, has his hopes
pinned on Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
"I hope this doesn't harm Obama, but if I was from the
United States, I'd vote for Obama," Chavez said in September,
handing President Barack Obama the dubious gift of an
endorsement from a leader who was himself re-elected to a new
six-year term despite Venezuela's mounting problems with
electricity blackouts, violent crime and soaring prices.
.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - perhaps smarting from
Romney's description of Russia as America's top geopolitical foe
- has also come down in the Obama camp, describing the
Democratic incumbent as "an honest person who really wants to
change much for the better.".
Some Syrian rebels see their best hope for change in a
Romney presidency, identifying him as the candidate most likely
to provide them with weapons as they battle the forces of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
"I hope Romney wins. He said during his campaign that he
would try to do something for Syria. We want him to help us get
weapons and impose a no-fly zone in some parts of Syria to put
an end to the bombardment by Assad's planes," rebel commander
Ahmed Nima told Britain's Guardian newspaper.
PAKISTANIS LEAN TOWARD ROMNEY
Frustration over U.S. policy may also be driving public
opinion in Pakistan, which has seen relations with Washington
sour during the last four years amid differences over the war in
Afghanistan, the killing of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in
Pakistan and U.S. drone strikes targeting militants in its
territory.
A recent BBC World Service poll of 21,797 people in 21
nations found that Pakistanis were virtually alone in favoring
Romney to win - although their support could at best be
described as lukewarm. ().
"Pakistan is the only country in the survey where Romney
enjoys more support than Obama (14% vs 11%). However, this small
difference in public favour is less striking than is the fact
that 75 per cent of Pakistanis express no preference," pollster
GlobeScan/PIPA said in a release describing the results.
France, perhaps predictably, led the pro-Obama countries
with some 72 percent of French respondents preferring the
incumbent to his Republican rival.
Many online polls have also shown that most Chinese would
vote the Democratic ticket if given the chance, although their
government has been cautiously non-committal during a campaign
which saw tough talk from both nominees about China's growing
economic and political influence.
China's official Xinhua news agency, in a hopeful dispatch
this week, quoted a variety of analysts as saying U.S.-China
ties will move forward in an atmosphere of "cooperation,
competition and coordination" no matter who winds up in power
following political transitions in Washington and Beijing.
Iran is also watching from the sidelines with no official
endorsements but plenty of agitated speculation as both
candidates promise to boost sanctions and other pressure on
Tehran over its nuclear program.
And while most Israelis would be reassured if Romney emerged
as Tuesday's victor - a survey released on Sunday by Tel Aviv
University showed Israeli Jews preferred Romney to Obama by
almost a 3-1 margin - most Israeli analysts do not expect
radical shifts in the relationship..
North Korea is another country which, at least officially,
sees the U.S. election as a bit of a bore.
"They never open their mouths without slandering our
socialist system and twaddling about sanction and blockade
against us," the official Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary on
Monday, vowing that nuclear-armed Pyongyang would never bow to
U.S. pressure or either of the two candidates.