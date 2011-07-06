FACTBOX-2012 U.S. presidential cash race ramps up

July 6 The race for cash among Republican candidates aiming to unseat Democratic President Barack Obama has begun in earnest and most hopefuls are lagging far behind Mitt Romney, the former Massachusetts governor.

Obama's campaign has yet to report its latest fundraising figures, but has set a goal of hauling in $60 million, when combined with a joint account at the Democratic National Committee. [ID:nN1E75T1DK]

Below is a summary of the latest top line fundraising figures among the leading contenders, for the quarter ending June 30, according to the campaigns. Official data is due to the Federal Election Commission by July 15, when more details will be available about the shape and scope of donations.

MITT ROMNEY

Romney, who has kept up some fundraising since his failed 2008 presidential bid, pulled in $18.25 million for the second quarter, his campaign said on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E76507M]

That puts him far ahead of rivals who have reported thus far, and perhaps topping those yet to post figures. It is short of some forecasts that predicted his quarterly total would reach $30 million or more.

A campaign aide and some Republican advisers cite the stunted economic recovery for the more subdued showing.

Romney contributed millions of his own funds to the 2008 contest but for the second quarter, none of the cash was his own.

Romney, a co-founder of private equity firm Bain Capital, garners much of his backing from those in the financial world. For example, executives and others associated with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.N) were the biggest donors to Romney's political action committee during the 2010 election cycle.

Romney also benefits from a newly formed outside spending group, a so-called super political action committee devoted to his campaign called Restore our Future. That group reported $12 million in cash as of the end of June.

JON HUNTSMAN

Obama's former ambassador to China, who officially launched his bid last month, took in about $4 million in contributions in the quarter. A bit less than half of that came from Huntsman's own pocket, however.

Former Utah governor Huntsman is competing with Romney for some of the same donors. Both men are Mormon, considered moderate in some ways, and have links to Utah. Huntsman also has business ties due to his father's company, Huntsman Corp (HUN.N), a chemical company. [ID:nN1E7601FZ]

TIM PAWLENTY

The former Minnesota governor raised $4.2 million in the quarter, a bit short of the $5 million some analysts had predicted. [ID:nN1E7601FZ]

Pawlenty, who first garnered national attention on the short list of running mates for John McCain in 2008, has been lagging in national polls. He is hoping for a win in the early caucus state of Iowa for a kick of momentum.

MICHELE BACHMANN

The Minnesota congresswoman has not reported quarter figures yet, but is a proficient fundraiser. Her congressional committee took in $13.5 million during the 2010 cycle - more than any of her peers in the House of Representatives.

That committee raised $1.7 million during the first quarter. Executives and others associated with retail giant Target Corp (TGT.N), headquartered in Minnesota, were the biggest donors to that committee.

Bachmann gets much of her support from the Tea Party movement, a loosely organized conservative political movement.

RON PAUL

Congressman Paul, also a Tea Party favorite, raised more than $4.5 million during the quarter, topping all others except Romney. [ID:nN1E7601L1]

Paul, whose donations tend to come in small increments, is making his third presidential effort and did not win one contest during 2008.

(Reporting by Kim Dixon and Alistair Bell; Editing by Eric Walsh)