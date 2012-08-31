Newt, Callista Gingrich hail Reagan at Romney convention

* Gingriches back Romney in name of unity
* Focus more on Reagan than Romney
* No mention of bitter primary battle
By Steve Holland
TAMPA, Fla., Aug 30 Newt Gingrich felt the sharp
boot of Mitt Romney during a bitter Republican presidential
primary battle, but he buried old bones and united behind his
former rival on Thursday, albeit through a tribute to Ronald
Reagan.
Gingrich and his wife, Callista, standing side by side on
stage at the Republican National Convention, hailed Romney in
the name of Reagan, the late president who is considered a hero
to conservatives.
"Governor Romney will return Americans to work and to the
principles that are the core of President Reagan's legacy,"
Callista said.
"Now each of us must commit ourselves in the tradition of
Ronald Reagan to come together," said Newt, a former speaker of
the U.S. House of Representatives who sharply criticized Romney
during the Republican primary season as being too moderate.
The better-funded Romney and his allies launched a series of
attack television ads that lampooned Gingrich for ethical
violations from his time in Washington. The attacks helped
prevent Gingrich from winning the Iowa caucuses in January.
On Thursday, Gingrich issued a withering attack against
President Barack Obama for issuing a directive in July that
allowed states to opt out of a work requirement under a
welfare-to-work law.
Democrats vehemently deny Obama "gutted" the welfare law,
and fact-checkers have declared that Romney television ads
attacking Obama for the change are wrong.
Gingrich leaped into the fray regardless.
"Obama's waiving of the work requirement in welfare reform
is just one example of his direct repudiation of President
Reagan's values," he said. "Obama's proud of what he's done...
but he should be ashamed for putting politics above people."