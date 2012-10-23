'Horses and bayonets' becomes latest debate catchphrase

* Like Big Bird and "binders," a social media sensation
* Obama comment mocks Romney on military's needs
* Republicans dismiss hype over phrase as trivial
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 "Horses and bayonets" became
the most memorable catch phrase of the debate between Barack
Obama and Mitt Romney on Monday night, as the Democratic
president reached far back into the past to paint the
Republican's foreign policy ideas as outdated.
Romney has criticized Obama's military policy throughout the
campaign, accusing the president of spending too little to
strengthen the military by noting that the U.S. Navy now has
fewer ships than it did in 1917.
The former Massachusetts governor made the point again on
Monday during the final debate of the presidential campaign, and
Obama pounced.
"You mentioned the Navy, for example, and that we have fewer
ships than we did in 1916," Obama said. "Well, Governor, we also
have fewer horses and bayonets, because the nature of our
military's changed.
"We have these things called aircraft carriers, where planes
land on them. We have these ships that go under water, nuclear
submarines," he said.
Obama even evoked a children's military role-playing board
game, "Battleship," to bash his rival.
"The question is not a game of Battleship, where we're
counting ships," he said.
The strength of the U.S. Navy is a particularly important
issue in Virginia, which is home to some of the Navy's largest
shipbuilding and repair operations and is one of the politically
divided "swing states" likely to decide the Nov. 6 election.
Both men have campaigned intensely in Virginia, which has
the highest level of defense spending of any U.S. state per
capita, providing the state with about 900,000 jobs. The Hampton
Roads area in southeast Virginia has the largest concentration
of military bases and facilities of any metropolitan area in the
world.
Romney held fast to his stance that the Navy needs more
ships.
"The Navy said they needed 313 ships to carry out their
mission," he said. "We're now at under 285. ... I want to make
sure that we have the ships that are required by our Navy."
'PATRONIZING'
Obama's "horses and bayonets" comments provided the latest
debate-related phrase to become popular on social media. The
hash tag "horsesandbayonets" trended on Twitter, where the mock
user name @horsesandbayonettes was quickly born.
A new tumblr website was created with entries such as a
picture of Obama captioned, "We also have fewer bows and arrows
and catapults" and images of Romney riding a horse and carrying
a gun with a bayonet.
The fuss was reminiscent of how those on social media
spoofed the "Sesame Street" character Big Bird after the first
presidential debate on Oct. 3, when Romney said that he would
cut government funding for public broadcasting even though he
loved Big Bird, one of the network's most beloved children's
characters.
Another catch phrase, "binders full of women" took on an
Internet life of its own after the second presidential debate on
Oct. 16, when Romney used the awkward expression to describe
receiving the resumes of women candidates for Cabinet positions
when he was governor of Massachusetts.
Romney's Republican backers have dismissed the trends as
trivialities that Obama supporters have used to try to distract
from the Democrat's brief slide in the polls after Romney
outmaneuvered him during their first debate.
On Monday, they called Obama's reference to horses and
bayonets unnecessarily dismissive of Romney. A Republican
"instant response" group posted a video of the exchange on the
Internet under the headline: "Obama with the Patronizing Line of
the Night."
But Democrats were delighted, and Obama aides praised the
president's tough talk.
Massachusetts Senator John Kerry, who helped Obama prepare
for the debates, jumped on the "Battleship" line, even using a
catch phrase from the game to mock Romney.
"I think (Obama) just sank Romney's battleship," Kerry, who
is widely viewed as a potential successor to the departing
Hillary Clinton as secretary of state if Obama wins a second
term, wrote on Twitter.