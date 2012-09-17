UPDATE 2-Romney retools strategy, dismisses report of disarray

* Campaign says Romney to focus more on specifics
* Obama bounce fading, Romney strategist says
* Report describes chaotic Romney inner circle
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 After a difficult week that
sparked a burst of Republican hand-wringing, Mitt Romney's
campaign team fought back on Monday against a report of disarray
in his inner circle and promised to retool his message with more
specifics of his policies.
Senior adviser Ed Gillespie struck an optimistic tone
despite the Republican worries, saying President Barack Obama's
post-Democratic convention bounce in polls had faded and the
race for the White House had tightened again ahead of the Nov. 6
election.
Romney dismissed a Politico report that portrayed a chaotic
and sometimes confused Romney campaign team led by chief
strategist Stuart Stevens.
"I've got a terrific campaign," Romney said in an interview
with the Spanish-language television network Telemundo, adding
that there would be no changes to his top staff.
"My senior campaign people work extraordinarily well
together," he said. "These process stories really take away from
what's really of concern to the American people."
The report raised fresh questions about Romney's management
of a gaffe-plagued campaign that has missed opportunities to
take advantage of a struggling economic recovery and lingering
high unemployment.
The questions are particularly pertinent for Romney, the
former head of a private equity firm who has made his managerial
and economic experience the centerpiece of his campaign to boot
Obama from the White House.
But Romney could face more problems after a video surfaced
on Monday from a closed-door fundraiser where he describes 47
percent of Americans - those certain they will back Obama - as
"dependent on government, who believe that they are victims, who
believe that government has a responsibility to care for them."
Romney goes on to say "my job is not to worry about those
people." The video was shot earlier this year and posted online
by the liberal magazine Mother Jones. Romney's remarks drew a
sharp condemnation from the Obama campaign and is certain to
raise new questions about the Republican's views and ability to
stay on-message.
"It's hard to serve as president for all Americans when
you've disdainfully written off half the nation," said Obama
campaign manager Jim Messina.
Most polls have shown Obama taking a solid lead in the race
against Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, but Gillespie
focused on Monday on a Rasmussen tracking poll showing Romney
moving back into a slight lead.
'POST-CONVENTION BOUNCE FADES'
"The post-convention bounce has faded already and is fading
for the president," Gillespie told reporters. "If you look at
polling for Romney swing states around the country we're looking
at a dead heat virtually everywhere in the target states."
A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday showed Obama with a 5-point
lead among likely voters over Romney, 48 percent to 43 percent,
down slightly from a 7-point advantage last week. Obama led
Romney on the key issue of who has better plans for the economy.
Gillespie said Romney would begin to be more specific about
his policies, although he denied it was in direct response to
conservative criticism last week that he had not directly
engaged Obama in a battle over specific ideas.
"We do think the timing is right at this point to reinforce
more specifics about the Romney plan for a strong middle class,"
Gillespie said, describing the shift as a "natural progression"
as voters pay more attention to the race.
"They're eager to hear more details about policies to turn
our economy around and create 12 million jobs in his first
term," he said.
Romney unveiled three new advertisements and planned a
series of speeches highlighting a five-point economic policy to
create jobs, cut taxes, bolster small businesses and achieve
energy independence.
The shift came after a tough week that saw Romney come under
fire from conservatives to be more specific in his policy
proposals, and stumble with a quick response to the crisis in
the Middle East that critics in both parties said smelled of
political opportunism.
The conservative calls for Romney to be more specific peaked
after he struggled during a television interview last week to
explain what tax loopholes he might close to help offset the
cost of his tax cuts, or whether he would keep portions of
Obama's healthcare overhaul.
At a campaign appearance in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday,
Obama ridiculed Romney for his lack of specifics.
"They want your vote but they don't want to tell you their
plans," he said of Republicans.
Romney has had trouble winning over the Republican Party's
most ardent conservatives, who distrust him because of his
moderate stances as Massachusetts governor from 2003 to 2007,
when he backed a state healthcare overhaul that became a model
for Obama's national plan.
But many of the party's political professionals in
Washington and elsewhere also wonder why Romney is not doing
better against Obama given the 8.1 percent unemployment rate.
"People are concerned. They figured that he would use the
convention to explain what a Romney administration would look
like. But he didn't do it," said a top Republican congressional
aide.
The Politico story portrayed a dysfunctional Romney team
that produced multiple versions of his convention acceptance
speech right up until the time it was delivered, then failed to
mention Afghanistan or U.S. troops.
Saul Anuzis, former chairman of the Michigan Republican
Party, said Romney's supporters should be patient given that
there are seven weeks and three presidential debates - and one
vice presidential debate - remaining in the campaign.
"The campaign is adjusting to the political realities by
adjusting its message," he said. "It's easy to second-guess from
the sidelines, but they have been one of the more disciplined
campaigns I have seen as far as messaging and organization."