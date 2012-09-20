UPDATE 3-Romney says his campaign's for "100 percent" of America

* Republican tries to turn missteps to advantage
* Romney: "I can" help the poor: Obama "can't"
* Plans to step up pace of campaign
* Some Republicans fear candidate may not recover
By Steve Holland
MIAMI, Sept 19 Seeking to recover from his
disparaging remarks about the half of the country that gets
government benefits, Republican Mitt Romney said on Wednesday
his presidential campaign was about helping the "100 percent" in
America.
In a fundraising speech in Atlanta and a television
interview in Miami, Romney said he would do a better job of
helping the poor than President Barack Obama. Advisers said
Romney would step up the pace of his campaigning as the tight
presidential contest enters its final seven weeks.
"My campaign is about the 100 percent in America and I'm
concerned about them," Romney said in an interview with the
Spanish-language Univision network in Miami as he sought to
control the damage from what appeared to be the worst two days
of his campaign.
"I'm concerned about the fact that over the past four years
life has become harder for Americans. More people have fallen
into poverty, more people we just learned have had to go onto
food stamps," he added.
Romney wants the Nov. 6 election to be a referendum on
Obama's handling of the weak U.S. economy, but self-inflicted
wounds have sidetracked him this week. A secretly recorded video
that surfaced on Monday suggested he was writing off Obama
supporters as people dependent on government with no sense of
personal responsibility.
Some 43 percent of registered voters thought less of Romney
after seeing the video, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, while
a mostly Republican 26 percent viewed him more favorably.
Independent voters were more likely to say the video lowered
their opinion of Romney.
Romney hopes to recover by framing the presidential election
as a choice between big government and economic growth. At the
Atlanta fundraiser, Romney said he wanted to spur job creation
by encouraging private enterprise.
"The question in this campaign is not who cares about the
poor and the middle class. I do, he does," Romney said, jabbing
the podium with his index finger and his voice rising with
emotion.
"The question is who can help the poor and the middle class.
I can, he can't and he's proven it in four years," he said.
MORE RALLIES PLANNED
Amid criticism Romney had not held enough campaign events,
his advisers said he planned to hold more public rallies
starting early next week and might sometimes hold up to three a
day.
An official said visits to the battleground states of Ohio,
Virginia, Colorado and Florida were in the works as part of a
stepped-up campaign schedule that reflected the growing
intensity of the campaign.
Romney's events in Miami on Wednesday marked his first visit
to a swing state since he was in Ohio last Friday in a week
dominated by fundraising events.
In his Univision interview, Romney made comments that could
be construed as moving toward the center as he seeks the support
of independent voters who may determine the outcome of the
election.
He played down his support for "self-deportation" of illegal
immigrants and avoided saying whether he would repeal an
executive order Obama put in place this year that stopped the
deportation of some people in the country illegally.
"I'm not in favor of a deportation, mass deportation effort,
rounding up 12 million people and taking them out of the
country. I believe people make their own choices as to whether
they want to go home, I mean, by self-deportation," he said.
While still opposing gay marriage, he expressed support for
domestic partnerships that include hospital visitation rights
and "similar types of things being provided to those
individuals."
REPUBLICAN ANGST
Romney's campaign argues that Obama has presided over a
stagnant economy and that this has forced more Americans to rely
on food stamps and other government assistance.
The controversial video, recorded in May at a luxurious
Florida home and released by the liberal magazine Mother Jones,
shows Romney telling wealthy campaign donors that 47 percent of
Americans would back Obama no matter what. "I'll never convince
them they should take personal responsibility and care for their
lives," he says.
The remarks fed into a perception that multimillionaire
Romney has battled throughout the campaign: that he is
insensitive to the struggles of less wealthy Americans. They
drew condemnation from Democrats and an array of Republicans,
including congressional candidates and conservative columnists.
Trying to deflect attention from the video, Republicans are
pointing to a 1998 recording that surfaced this week of Obama
discussing his belief in "a certain level" of wealth
distribution.
"Mitt Romney and I are not running to redistribute the
wealth. Mitt Romney and I are running to help Americans create
wealth," Romney's vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan,
said at a campaign event in Danville, Virginia.
Romney had hoped to spend the week fleshing out his plan to
bolster the economy, until the video went viral on Monday and
pushed the campaign into damage-control mode. It came on the
heels of a Politico report about dysfunction in his campaign and
a statement on strife in the Middle East that was widely
criticized as unstatesmanlike.
Republicans worry that their presidential candidate may not
be able to recover in the seven weeks before the election.
"There is a broad and growing feeling now, among
Republicans, that this thing is slipping out of Romney's hands,"
Wall Street Journal editorial writer Peggy Noonan wrote in a
blog post. "It's time to admit the Romney campaign is an
incompetent one."
Some Republicans worry that Romney may compromise their
party's ability to win control of the Senate and hold on to the
House of Representatives, and a growing chorus of Republican
candidates and officeholders have repudiated the remarks.
A Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll showed Obama leading
Romney 48 percent to 43 percent among likely voters. Among all
registered voters, Obama led 49 percent to 38 percent.
Most other polls have yet to reflect fallout from Romney's
comments, but they show that Romney already trailed Obama
before the video's release this week.
A Pew Research Center poll found that Obama was in a
stronger position at this point in the race than any
presidential candidate since 1996. Early voting is already under
way in North Carolina and will begin in other states in coming
weeks.
Romney already faces a more difficult path to victory as he
can count on fewer sure wins than Obama among the 51 state
contests that determine the outcome of the election. Across the
handful of states that remain competitive, Obama holds an
advantage of 48 percent to 46 percent, according to a USA
Today/Gallup poll.