WRAPUP 1-In Ohio, Romney tries new approach: empathy for the jobless

By Steve Holland

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Sept 26 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney expressed empathy for unemployed Americans on Wednesday in what appeared to be an effort to repair the damage from comments he made in a leaked videotape that has sent his poll numbers on a downward slide.

"I've been across the country. My heart aches for the people I've seen," Romney told an enthusiastic crowd in Westerville on the second day of a bus tour across a state considered a must-win for him in the Nov. 6 election.

On a day the candidate was joined by golf legend and Ohio native Jack Nicklaus, a new poll by Quinnipiac University and The New York Times spelled trouble for Romney.

It said that Democratic President Barack Obama - who also planned to campaign in Ohio on Wednesday - leads Romney in Ohio by 10 percentage points and is ahead in two other important states - Florida and Pennsylvania - by similar margins.

Ohio and Florida are politically divided states that are central to Romney's strategy of amassing the 270 electoral votes needed for victory, and losing either state could be disastrous for the Republican.

The survey suggested that Romney, who was trailing Obama by a smaller margin at the beginning of last week, has been significantly damaged by the disclosure of a secretly taped video of him speaking at a private fundraiser last May.

In the video, Romney - a former private equity executive with a fortune estimated at up to $250 million - tells wealthy donors to his campaign that 47 percent of Americans are "victims" who depend on government, don't pay federal income taxes and are unlikely to support him.

The airing of the comments last week sent Romney's campaign into crisis mode. Democrats were quick to point out that the "47 percent" to whom Romney referred - those who receive some form of government benefits - includes not just the poor but also working-class families, members of the military and the elderly, some of whom Romney has depended upon for support.

"The furor over his 47 percent remark almost certainly is a major factor in the roughly double-digit leads President Barack Obama has in Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute.

'SO MANY PEOPLE ... HURTING'

Romney often talks about the people he meets while campaigning, but he usually does so to illustrate a story about a successful business - a man who made sandwiches in his garage and grew his company into a national chain, a woman who makes furniture for hospital waiting rooms.

On Wednesday, Romney took a different tack, and told stories of economic hardship that he linked to Obama's stewardship of a sluggish economy.

"I was yesterday with a woman who was emotional and she said, 'Look, I've been out of work since May.' She was in her 50s. She said, 'I don't see any prospects. Can you help me?' " Romney said.

"There are so many people in our country that are hurting right now," Romney added. "I want to help them. I know what it takes to get an economy going again and creating jobs."

The Romney campaign amplified this message with a new television ad featuring the candidate speaking directly into the camera.

"President Obama and I both care about poor and middle-class families," Romney says in the ad. "The difference is, my policies will make things better for them. We shouldn't measure compassion by how many people are on welfare."

And in his Westerville speech, Romney fought back against claims by Obama's campaign that Romney's proposed across-the-board 20 percent tax cut would mostly benefit the wealthy. Romney also said he would limit some tax deductions.

"By the way, don't be expecting a huge cut in taxes because I'm also going to be closing loopholes on deductions," he said.

Nicklaus added some star power to Romney's appearance. Nicklaus likened the election of Obama in 2008 to a golfer's errant shot. Golfers can't fret over a bad shot but must move on, he said.

"America cannot afford four more years of Barack Obama's failed policies," Nicklaus said. "We need a real recovery."