Team Obama fights to keep lead after Romney shines in debate

* Obama landed some punches on taxes
* Five weeks, two debates to go before Nov. 6 vote
* Even Democrats praise Republican on style
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 President Barack Obama's
backers scrambled to keep his edge in the presidential race on
Thursday after rival Mitt Romney's aggressive debate performance
put his campaign on a more positive footing following weeks of
setbacks.
Romney gave a strong performance and stayed on the offensive
throughout the two men's first head-to-head meeting in the
campaign for the Nov. 6 election. But with less than five weeks
before Election Day, the Republican still faces a tough fight to
overtake the Democrat.
Obama landed some punches on Romney's tax plan, but appeared
restrained and missed - or chose not to pursue - several
opportunities to attack.
Romney's confident, rigorous debating revived his flagging
campaign and could help him cut into Obama's slim but steady
lead in opinion polls. But analysts said they still favored the
president's re-election chances.
"Nobody is going to switch sides on the basis of this
debate," said Samuel Popkin, a political science professor at
the University of California at San Diego.
Obama campaign surrogates flooded the Thursday morning
television talk shows, acknowledging Romney had scored what they
called "style points." But they accused Romney of repeated
factual errors, such as insisting Obama would cut $716 billion
from Medicare, and of changing positions on important issues.
"Again and again and again, he told a story to the American
people that is completely in contrast with what he said before
and unfounded in fact. And that's going to catch up with him,"
senior Obama campaign adviser David Axelrod said on MSNBC's
"Morning Joe."
"I give him credit for a strong performance. I give him an
'F' for being honest with the American people," Axelrod said.
Obama underwhelmed, but there was no knockout punch or
devastating sound bite that could cause backers to reassess
their support for the president.
"For now we'll chalk this up as a wake-up call for the
president, who still has a vastly superior campaign organization
and owns the pivotal issue of Medicare," Greg Valliere, chief
political analyst at Potomac Research Group, wrote in a note to
clients on Thursday morning.
"But this is still a winnable election for Romney and that
was the ultimate take-away last night," he said.
Going into the debate, Obama held a lead of 5 to 6
percentage points over Romney in most national polls, and is
ahead by at least narrow margins in almost all the battleground
states where the election will be decided.
He was up by 6 points among likely voters in Wednesday's
Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll, leading by 47 percent to
Romney's 41 percent, a margin that has held fairly steady since
mid-September.
Voting has also begun in some form or another in 35 states,
and 6 percent of likely voters have already cast their ballots.
Another 28 percent intend to do so before Nov. 6, according to
the Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Obama next squares off with Romney on Oct. 16 in Hempstead,
New York, in what will be in a "town meeting" format during
which voters will directly question the candidates. The third
and last presidential debate is set for Oct. 22 in Florida.
The only vice presidential debate, between Vice President
Joe Biden and Romney's running mate, U.S. Representative Paul
Ryan, will be next Thursday in Danville, Kentucky.
WHAT WASN'T SAID
Even Democratic pundits sharply criticized Obama for looking
grim on the stage, giving answers that were meandering and
professorial and, most of all, for not hitting back.
Frustrating supporters, Obama steered clear of attacks that
helped build his lead, most startlingly by not uttering the
phrase that has dominated the campaign for much of the past two
weeks: "47 percent."
That would be the percentage of Americans who Romney -
speaking at a private fundraiser that was secretly videotaped in
May - said were "victims" dependent upon government and
unwilling to take responsibility for their own lives.
Obama did not challenge Romney for adopting a more moderate
tone, which would appeal to centrist voters, than the strongly
conservative line he has toed in the campaign.
Obama also never mentioned Romney's private equity firm,
Bain Capital. The Obama campaign had spent months portraying
Romney as a job-killer, saying his firm shut down companies,
triggered layoffs and helped send thousands of jobs overseas.
Nor did president chide the former Massachusetts governor
over his refusal to release more than two years of income taxes.
Democrats have questioned whether Romney - who has a fortune
estimated at $250 million - is hiding something about his
finances and why he keeps millions of dollars in offshore
accounts.
Axelrod, speaking on NBC's "Today" show, said Obama chose
not go on the attack and instead treated the American population
as adults. "He made a decision to discuss the fundamental issues
facing this country," Axelrod said.