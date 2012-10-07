Slide halted, Romney challenging Obama in swing states

* Romney claws his way back after first debate
* Only 2 points behind in Reuters/Ipsos poll
By Steve Holland
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Oct 7 Mitt Romney appeared
on Sunday to have halted his perilous slide in the polls and is
back to running a close race with President Barack Obama as he
prepares a new assault on the Democrat over foreign policy.
A solid performance against Obama at Wednesday's first
presidential debate in Denver has helped the Republican
challenger regain ground in several swing states after three
weeks of campaign stumbles that had appeared to jeopardize his
chances of winning the Nov. 6 election.
Romney is now sounding more confident and has put the
normally sure-footed Obama campaign on the defensive with a vice
presidential debate coming up on Friday between the gaffe-prone
Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Paul Ryan.
Romney is to deliver a foreign policy address in Virginia on
Monday to try to put more pressure on Obama after the deaths of
four Americans in Libya last month, including ambassador
Christopher Stevens.
At a rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Romney took a jab at
Obama about his timid debate performance.
"You all had the chance to hear his answers or his
non-answers. Now of course days later we are hearing his excuses
and next January we're going to see him leave the White House
for the last time," Romney said.
A rash of polls, both nationally and in specific states,
showed evidence of Romney's improvement headed into the final
month of campaigning.
Romney solidified his post-debate "bounce" in the latest
Reuters/Ipsos daily poll, coming in 2 points behind Obama for
the third day in a row. The former Massachusetts governor has
clawed back from a 6-point deficit last week as Sunday's poll
showed Obama at 47 percent and Romney 45 percent.
"Romney's performance in the debate I think has improved his
share of the vote for now ... It's a significant change from
where we were a couple of weeks ago," said Ipsos pollster Julia
Clark.
SWING STATES
An average of polls by RealClearPolitics.com in several
swing states also showed a tightening in the race in some of the
places where the election will be decided. Romney was about even
with Obama in Florida and Virginia and 3 points behind him in
Ohio.
A poll by Public Policy Polling, a Democratic organization,
had Obama up by only 2 points in traditionally Democratic
Wisconsin. Previous polls had shown a comfortable lead for the
president.
Not taken into account yet was the possible impact of the
improvement in the U.S. jobless rate announced on Friday. It
fell to 7.8 percent in September, the lowest in almost four
years, and gave Obama a talking point to defend his stewardship
of the economy.
Obama flew to California on a fund-raising swing on Sunday
to try to keep up a recent strong campaign finance performance.
He raised $181 million together with the Democrats in September,
a record for either man's campaign this year.
Ally Robert Gibbs acknowledged that Obama's debate showing
was less than electrifying.
"I think the president understood that he hadn't performed
up to his own expectations pretty quickly ... after he got off
the stage that night," Gibbs told ABC's "This Week."
Campaign officials said Obama would try to challenge Romney
more on what they felt were distortions by the Republican
challenger. They have been complaining in particular about
Romney's vow to cut income taxes across the board for all
Americans by 20 percent.
The Obama campaign says it would cost $5 trillion from the
federal budget to pay for the tax cuts. The Romney campaign says
it would be "revenue neutral" because the resulting growth in
the U.S. economy would generate more tax revenue and because
Romney would end many tax deductions for wealthier Americans.
"He cannot name one loophole that he would close. If you
took away all the loopholes for upper income Americans, every
single one of them could still be trillions of dollars short,"
Obama campaign adviser David Axelrod said on CBS' "Face the
Nation."