UPDATE 8-Biden comes out swinging at debate, clashes with Ryan

* Biden aggressively defends Obama administration's record
* Ryan accuses president of weakness in leadership
* Opinion divided on winner of debate
By John Whitesides and Andy Sullivan
DANVILLE, Ky., Oct 11 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden leaped to the attack against Republican challenger Paul
Ryan in a lively debate on Thursday, aggressively defending the
Obama administration's economic and foreign policies to try to
regain momentum in the White House race.
Biden was looking for a Democratic rebound after President
Barack Obama's poor debate performance last week. But the
younger and less experienced Ryan held his own in a series of
testy exchanges.
"With all due respect, that is a bunch of malarkey," Biden
said when Ryan accused the White House of projecting an image of
American weakness to the world.
First estimates of who prevailed at the debate in Kentucky
were split. A CBS News survey of undecided voters showed Biden
as the winner by 50 percent to 31 percent, while a CNN poll of
debate watchers scored Ryan the victor by 48 percent to 44
percent.
The vice presidential candidates in the Nov. 6 election
frequently interrupted each other, talking at the same time and
sometimes staring at each other in disbelief.
Biden grinned and laughed sarcastically at times, dismissing
the Wisconsin congressman's answers. But he repeatedly provided
the passion that Obama was criticized for lacking in last week's
debate with Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
The White House race shifted in Romney's favor after that
encounter in Denver and he has taken the lead in some national
polls with less than four weeks before the election. A
Reuters-Ipsos online tracking poll on Thursday before the debate
showed Romney leading Obama by 47 percent to 44 percent.
"Mr. Vice President, I know you're under a lot of duress to
make up for lost ground, but I think people would be better
served if we don't keep interrupting each other," Ryan said at
one point.
"Well, don't take all the four minutes then," Biden
responded. He later added: "I don't know what world this guy's
living in."
'COULD NOT BE PROUDER'
Obama, who watched the debate on Air Force One while
returning from a campaign trip, jogged out to meet reporters
after landing and praised his No. 2.
"I thought Joe Biden did terrific tonight. I could not be
prouder of him. He made a very strong case," Obama said.
Romney called Ryan to congratulate him after the debate.
The fiery debate was likely to energize the base supporters
of both parties, although Biden's smirks and dismissive comments
were risky.
"There's a fine line between showing passionate disagreement
and showing obnoxiousness," said political scientist Jamie
Chandler of Hunter College in New York.
Biden portrayed Ryan, the 42-year-old chairman of the House
Budget Committee, as out of step with working Americans for
supporting a budget plan that slashes government spending and
creates a "voucher" system for the popular Medicare healthcare
program for seniors.
"It will not keep pace with healthcare costs. Because if it
did keep pace with healthcare costs, there would be no savings,"
Biden said. "We will be no part of a voucher program or the
privatization of Social Security."
Ryan said Democrats had not put a credible solution on the
table to address the long-range fiscal problems for Medicare.
"He'll say all these things to try and scare people," he said.
At one point, Ryan made reference to how President John F.
Kennedy, a Democrat, had lowered tax rates. "Oh, now you're Jack
Kennedy?" Biden asked.
HOMETOWN JOBS
Ryan pointed out that he and Biden were from similar towns -
he is from Janesville, Wisconsin, and Biden from Scranton,
Pennsylvania - and said unemployment had gone up in Scranton
since Obama took office.
"That's how it's going all around America," Ryan said. Biden
said Ryan had not read the recent statistics showing
unemployment dropping to 7.8 percent nationally in September.
"That's not how it's going. It's going down," he said.
On foreign policy, Ryan said Americans were seeing the
"unraveling" of Obama's approach, while Biden attacked Romney
for holding a news conference on Libya last month just after the
U.S. diplomatic compound was attacked and the ambassador killed.
Ryan said the Obama administration had given confusing
information about the attack on the consulate in Benghazi, which
killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens.
"It took the president two weeks to acknowledge that this
was a terrorist attack," the Wisconsin congressman said.
Biden, 69, the former chairman of the Senate Foreign
Relations Committees, pointed out the lack of international
experience on the Romney-Ryan ticket.
He vowed that the Obama administration would find the
perpetrators of the attack and rectify mistakes in security at
the diplomatic mission.
The two candidates sat across from each other at a table but
the proximity did not lessen the conflict.
Ryan defended Romney's secretly recorded video condemning
the "47 percent" of the electorate that he said was dependent on
government and considered themselves victims, calling it a
mistake.
The Republican joked that the gaffe-prone Biden should
understand that "sometimes the words don't always come out the
right way."