After final debate, Obama says election comes down to trust

* Obama campaign prints 3.5 million copies of plan for
second term
* Ryan says attacks on Romney does not equal an Obama agenda
* Polls show Obama won final debate
By Jeff Mason
DELRAY BEACH, Florida, Oct 23 President Barack
Obama told voters on Tuesday that Republican rival Mitt Romney
shifts his policy positions and cannot be trusted to deal
honestly with the public as the presidential campaign entered
its frantic final weeks.
After three televised debates that have boosted Romney's
standing in opinion polls before the Nov. 6 election, Obama
delivered what is likely to be his closing argument: that,
unlike Romney, he has been honest with voters about his plans to
deliver a broadly shared prosperity over the next four years.
"There is no more serious issue in a presidential campaign
than trust," Obama told a rally of 11,000 people in Florida.
"Everything he's doing right now is trying to hide his real
positions in order to win this election."
That argument was laid out by Obama in Monday night's debate
with repeated accusations that Romney has shifted numerous
policy positions since the Republican presidential primaries,
when he was targeting his party's conservative base.
Obama unveiled a glossy booklet outlining his second-term
agenda, which will serve as an important prop for his massive
grassroots network. The campaign said it will print 3.5 million
copies for volunteers to distribute to friends and relatives and
hand out in door-knocking campaigns.
The booklet contains no new proposals, but could help rebut
what Romney aides say will be their campaign's central message
in the weeks to come: that the country cannot afford another
four years of an Obama presidency because he has no plan to fix
the sluggish economy.
Romney allies said Obama's aggressive performance in
Monday's debate underscored his lack of new ideas.
"What we got from President Obama were mostly attacks on
Mitt Romney. That's not an agenda," Republican vice presidential
candidate Paul Ryan said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
In their final showdown, Obama accused the former
Massachusetts governor of a reckless and inconsistent approach
to international affairs. Romney played down his disagreements
with the president as he sought to present a reassuring image to
a war-weary public.
Voters polled after the debate said Obama dominated the
exchange, an assessment shared by many political observers.
NO GAFFES FOR ROMNEY
However, Romney avoided gaffes that would disqualify him in
the eyes of voters and emerged from the three debates with an
energized base, a full war chest and a sense of momentum.
Most importantly, nearly half the electorate now sees him as
a plausible president.
"He passed the commander in chief test and, in our view,
emerged looking more like a winner," wrote Charles Gabriel, an
analyst with the political-intelligence group Capital Alpha
Partners. "A loss by the president is seeming more viable by the
day."
Obama holds a narrow advantage in the handful of
battleground states that will decide the election, most notably
Ohio, which has been buoyed by his bailout of the domestic auto
industry.
But Romney appears to be firming up his lead in North
Carolina, a state Obama had hoped to carry, and his campaign is
pushing to put Democratic-leaning states like Wisconsin in play.
Florida is also a critical swing state in the election, and
most polls show Romney leading there by a narrow margin.
The Obama campaign hopes to lock in support early in an
election where turnout will be a major factor, especially in
states as tight as Florida.
Statistics compiled by the Miami Herald show that
Republicans have a slight edge among the 830,000 voters who have
cast their ballots by mail already. Democrats hope to even the
score with early in-person voting, which starts on Saturday.
Obama leads Romney among likely voters by a statistically
insignificant margin of 1 percentage point, according to an
online Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released on
Tuesday.
Obama supporters say they have expected a close race all
along, given the polarized electorate and the sluggish economy.
"You knew this election was going to tighten up no matter
who our opponent was," Vice President Joe Biden said on CBS's
"This Morning."