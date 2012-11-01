WRAPUP 1-Obama front and center in storm crisis as Romney subdued

* Obama takes helicopter tour with Chris Christie
* Romney eases up on attacks on Obama after storm
* Polls show Obama still clinging to swing-state lead
By Mark Felsenthal
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Oct 31 In a close and
bitterly fought campaign for president, it was a day of
contrasts: President Barack Obama joined New Jersey's Republican
governor to tour storm-ravaged areas, while election rival Mitt
Romney was relegated to a subdued day of rallies in Florida.
The devastation wrought by mammoth storm Sandy allowed Obama
to project an image of a president in charge at a time of
crisis. Tied in polls six days before the election, he is
fighting to gain an edge over Republican Romney whose recent
momentum may be slowing.
The Democrat took a helicopter tour of the damage in New
Jersey with Governor Chris Christie, a high-profile Romney
supporter who has nevertheless praised Obama lavishly in the
last two days for expediting federal storm relief.
With Christie at his side, Obama promised quick federal aid.
"We're not going to tolerate red tape, we're not going to
tolerate bureaucracy," he said.
In unusually warm remarks, Christie again lauded Obama.
"It's really important to have the president of the United
States acknowledge all the suffering that's going on here in New
Jersey and I appreciate it very much," he said, later thanking
the president for his "compassion."
His comments were all the more remarkable given that
Christie, normally a hard-nosed partisan, was the keynote
speaker at the Republican convention in August and has often
accompanied Romney at rallies.
Obama clung to a slender lead in most of the swing states
that will decide who captures the 270 electoral votes needed to
win.
He scrapped three days of campaign events this week to deal
with the storm, a move that may in fact improve his standing
with voters. A Washington Post-ABC News poll found eight in 10
voters gave Obama an "excellent" or "good" rating for his
handling of the emergency.
Romney senior adviser Kevin Madden, asked by reporters
whether he agreed with Christie that Obama was doing a good job
handling the hurricane response, said: "I believe the response
is still going on so I'm not in a position to qualify the
response by the federal government. I believe it's still
ongoing."
Visiting the swing state of Florida, Romney had to tone down
his remarks for a second consecutive day in order to avoid
appearing too political after the storm that crippled
transportation, knocked out power for millions and killed 64
people on the eastern seaboard.
Rather than blasting Obama for what he typically calls
failures to turn around the economy, Romney did not mention his
rival's name, instead saying a change in course is needed and
that he would bring Americans together if elected.
"Look, we can't go on the road we're on, we can't change
course in America if we keep on attacking each other. We have
got to come together," he said in Coral Gables.
POLLS TIGHT, SLIGHT OBAMA EDGE
Sandy forced the presidential race into a deep freeze, just
as Romney was gathering steam in the last leg toward the Nov. 6
Romney.
Both campaigns will be back in full swing on Thursday when
Romney travels to Virginia and Obama begins a two-day trip to
Colorado, Ohio and Nevada.
A Reuters/Ipsos national online tracking survey, like most
other similar polls, found the race effectively tied, with Obama
on 47 percent to 46 percent for Romney.
The rivals were also neck and neck in four of the most hotly
contested states, but Obama holds a slight advantage in two of
them. The online Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Obama leading by 3
percentage points in Ohio and 2 points in Virginia. The two are
dead even in Florida, and Romney leads by 1 percentage point in
Colorado.
Another poll, by Quinnipiac/New York Times/CBS News, showed
Obama with slight leads within the margin of error in Virginia
and Florida, and a 5-point edge over Romney in the vital
battleground of Ohio.
A Romney loss in Ohio would make his electoral math very
difficult, and his campaign has aired new ads in recent days in
Democratic-leaning Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Michigan in an
effort to put those states in play.
Recent polls have shown all three states tightening in what
the Romney camp calls a sign of momentum. The Obama campaign
said the move to expand the electoral map was a sign of
desperation but launched its own ads in those states to counter
Romney.
"There is a growing recognition on the other side that Ohio
is fading away. There is no battleground state where they can be
comfortable," said Obama senior adviser David Axelrod. "They are
looking for opportunities."
Romney aides noted that Obama's levels of support still did
not reach 50 percent in most swing states, a bad sign for an
incumbent, and said that Romney had opened up leads with
independent voters who will make the difference.
Romney adviser Madden said the Republican's campaign still
believed it would win Ohio and called the moves into the three
new states a positive sign.
"Where we feel most confident is that we're playing offense
with the map whereas they're playing defense," he told
reporters. "We feel like we're really well positioned now."
Obama's support for the 2009 auto bailout has helped him in
Ohio, where one in eight jobs is tied to the car industry. The
Obama camp continued to hammer Romney for his recent claim that
Chrysler planned to move Jeep production out of Ohio to China -
a charge refuted on Tuesday by Chrysler's chief executive.
The two campaigns have aired dueling advertisements on the
issue, and Vice President Joe Biden took up the cause on a visit
to Sarasota, Florida.
"It's an outrageous lie, a lie that is so deceptive and so
patently untrue that Chrysler Corporation, including the
chairman of the board of Chrysler, they actually spoke up,"
Biden said, adding the Romney campaign was trying to "scare the
living devil" out of auto workers in Ohio.
Romney's running mate, U.S. Representative Paul Ryan of
Wisconsin, countered that American taxpayers would lose $25
billion because of Obama's handling of the auto bailout and that
Chrysler and General Motors were expanding overseas production.
"These are facts voters deserve to know as they listen to
the claims President Obama and his campaign are making," Ryan
said in a statement. "President Obama has chosen not to run on
the facts of his record, but he can't run from them."