Protesters disrupt Republican Ryan event in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa Aug 13 Protesters disrupted U.S. Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan on Monday, briefly forcing him to halt his first campaign speech alone since Mitt Romney named him as running mate.

A small group of women demonstrators at the front of a large pro-Ryan crowd chanted "Stop the war against the common good" as the Republican addressed the Iowa State Fair.

In chaotic scenes, one of the women rushed onto the small stage and was grabbed by three Iowa state troopers. Police said one of the protesters "punched a volunteer" at the event.

"It's funny because Iowans and Wisconsinites, we like to be respectful of one another, and peaceful of one another and listen to one another. These ladies must not be from Iowa or Wisconsin," said Ryan.

Romney on Saturday announced his running mate is Ryan, a conservative and author of a hawkish budget plan that Democrats say will take away the social safety net for the elderly and poor.

The choice of Ryan energized the Republican campaign and won the support of conservatives who have often been wary of former Massachusetts governor Romney.