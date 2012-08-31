UPDATE 9-Romney makes pitch to Americans disillusioned with Obama

* Romney promises to focus on jobs
* Says Americans have seen hopes for Obama dashed
* Mormons give emotional testimonials
* Surprise guest Clint Eastwood in bizarre performance
By John Whitesides and Steve Holland
TAMPA, Fla., Aug 30 Republican Mitt Romney urged
voters on Thursday to help him rebuild the U.S. economy and
create millions of new jobs, asking them to overcome their
disappointment in President Barack Obama and join him in
restoring the promise of America.
In a high-stakes speech accepting the Republican
presidential nomination, Romney said he would work to unify a
divided country that believed Obama's lofty campaign promises
but had lost hope they would be fulfilled.
"What is needed in our country today is not complicated or
profound. It doesn't take a special government commission to
tell us what America needs. What America needs is jobs. Lots of
jobs," the former Massachusetts governor told a cheering crowd
on the final night of the Republican National Convention in
Tampa.
The speech was somewhat overshadowed by a bizarre
performance on stage by Hollywood star Clint Eastwood, who
addressed an imaginary Obama in an empty chair.
A surprise guest who appeared shortly before Romney during
TV prime time, Eastwood made a rambling speech that puzzled
viewers and interrupted a carefully crafted evening that told
the story of Romney's life and why he should lead the country.
Earlier in the evening, the convention heard from a series
of Romney's friends and relatives who painted a picture of a
humane, compassionate man - part of a three-day effort to
humanize a candidate often accused of being cold and formal.
Romney's speech, which launches a two-month dash to the Nov.
6 election, was seen by tens of millions of television viewers
and gave some their first extended look at the multimillionaire
ex-businessman.
It could be a defining moment for a candidate who has
struggled to win over conservatives and connect with independent
voters in a campaign against Obama that has been dominated by
the sluggish economy and lingering high unemployment.
Romney, who says his experience as a business executive is
the cure for the ailing economy, promised to create 12 million
jobs. He drew a sharp comparison between the promise of Obama's
election in 2008 and the results of the last four years.
"Today the time has come for us to put the disappointments
of the last four years behind us, to put aside the divisiveness
and the recriminations," he said. "Now is the time to restore
the promise of America."
He said Americans wanted to believe in Obama but had
suffered from his failures of leadership.
"Hope and change had a powerful appeal. But tonight I'd ask
a simple question: If you felt that excitement when you voted
for Barack Obama, shouldn't you feel that way now that he's
President Obama?"
"You know there's something wrong with the kind of job he's
done as president when the best feeling you had, was the day you
voted for him.
EMOTIONAL TESTIMONIALS
Democrats alternately portray Romney, 65, as a heartless
corporate raider, wealthy elitist, tax evader and policy
flip-flopper who should not be trusted with the keys to the
White House.
To counter that image, the convention heard emotional
testimonials about Romney's work as a Mormon leader that made
many convention delegates in the Tampa Bay Times Forum cry.
One couple talked of how Romney befriended and comforted
their dying teenage son. A woman, Pam Finlayson, recalled how he
prayed with her in hospital when her premature baby daughter was
close to death.
"His eyes filled with tears and he reached down tenderly and
stroked her tiny back," Finlayson said.
Romney also tried to show a softer side, describing his
parents and family and defending his work at Bain Capital, the
private equity company that critics have accused of raiding
companies and cutting jobs.
"That business we started with 10 people has now grown into
a great American success story. Some of the companies we helped
start are names you know," he said, naming Staples and Sports
Authority.
The Obama campaign said Romney failed to lay out a path for
America.
"Much like the entire Republican convention, Mitt Romney's
speech tonight offered many personal attacks and gauzy
platitudes, but no tangible ideas to move the country forward,"
Obama campaign manager Jim Messina said .
Romney's speech concluded the convention, which was cut
short by a day because of a storm threat but featured stirring
speeches by Romney's wife, Ann, and his vice presidential
running mate, Paul Ryan.
It included a parade of new Republican faces, including
several women and Hispanic speakers hoping to broaden the
Republicans' appeal to voting blocs that heavily backed Obama in
2008.
It seemed to give Romney a boost. The latest Reuters/Ipsos
online poll showed him moving into a narrow lead over Obama --
44 percent to 42 percent among likely voters. The Republican had
entered the week trailing Obama by four percentage points.
Obama gets his turn at the Democratic nominating convention
next week in Charlotte, North Carolina, giving him an
opportunity to quickly bounce back.
Romney was introduced by Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a
Cuban-American with Hispanic appeal who has become a rising
Republican star and a favorite of Tea Party conservatives. Rubio
had the crowd roaring as he criticized Obama.
"This election is not simply a choice between a Democrat and
a Republican," he said. "It's a choice about what kind of
country we want America to be."
The nomination caps a political comeback for Romney, who
lost the Republican race to Senator John McCain in 2008 but
immediately began laying plans for a bid this year. He was
tested frequently in a long and bitter primary campaign by a
series of conservative alternatives from Newt Gingrich to Rick
Santorum.
Despite struggling to win the hearts of conservatives, he
eventually outlasted all of them, helped by huge spending on
negative ads by "Super PAC" groups that fund campaign
advertising to support him.