RPT-WRAPUP 1-Obama, Democrats to make their case as convention opens

* Democrats to open convention, recapture political
spotlight
* Obama begins to make case for a second White House term
* Obama looks for convention bounce that eluded Romney
By John Whitesides
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 4 Democrats launch their
case for U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election at his
nominating convention on Tuesday, looking to draw a sharp
contrast with Republican rival Mitt Romney and convince voters
that Obama has the more sensible plan for economic recovery.
First lady Michelle Obama's appearance highlights the
opening night of the three-day Democratic gathering in
Charlotte, North Carolina, which concludes with Obama's
acceptance speech on Thursday to more than 65,000 supporters in
a downtown football stadium.
The convention gives Obama a chance to recapture the
political spotlight from Romney and Republicans, who used their
nominating convention last week to repeatedly attack Obama's
economic leadership.
The task for Obama and his allies will be to convince voters
disappointed by his first White House term that things will be
better the second time around, while portraying the
budget-slashing economic remedies offered by Romney and his
running mate, Congressman Paul Ryan, as unacceptable
alternatives.
"There are two paths ahead and a crystal clear choice before
us," said Democratic National Convention Chairman Antonio
Villaraigosa, the mayor of Los Angeles.
Romney and Obama have been running fairly even in opinion
polls ahead of the Nov. 6 election, but Obama hopes to get more
of a convention "bounce" in polls than Romney, who gained a few
percentage points at most from the Tampa event.
A Gallup poll on Monday showed Romney's speech last week got
the worst scores of any convention acceptance address going back
to 1996, when it began measuring them. Thirty-eight percent
rated the speech as excellent or good; the previous worst had
been Republican John McCain's in 2008, at 47 percent.
Democrats plan to use their convention to highlight the
party's diversity, featuring black, young and Hispanic speakers
to appeal to the voting blocs that helped Obama to a comfortable
victory in 2008. The keynote speaker on Tuesday will be San
Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, a Hispanic rising star in the
party.
Michelle Obama's Tuesday speech will counter a successful
Republican convention appearance last week by Romney's wife,
Ann, who helped present a softer and more personal side of
Romney to voters who polls show have had a hard time warming up
to the sometimes stiff former Massachusetts governor.
"I think the first lady plays a special role because she
will have personal perspective on the president's leadership -
his grit and determination during a challenging time for our
nation," said Obama campaign spokesman Ben LaBolt.
'A CHARACTER WITNESS'
"She is a character witness for the president and someone
who can address how he has made decisions as the nation has
confronted these challenges," he said.
Former President Bill Clinton will highlight Wednesday's
slate of speakers in an address that could remind voters of his
Democratic-led economic growth in the 1990s while appealing to
the white working class Democrats that Obama has had difficulty
winning over.
The Obama campaign also plans to use the convention and
Obama's speech on Thursday as an organizing tool to help them in
North Carolina, a battleground state that Obama won in 2008 but
polls show is too close to call this time around.
Democrats will use the convention as a backdrop to spell out
Obama's successes during his first term, from ordering of the
mission that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden to the
bailout of the auto industry and the healthcare overhaul.
But the two camps squabbled again on Monday over the
question of whether voters were better off now than when Obama
took office nearly four years ago.
Republicans said the slow economic recovery and 8.3 percent
unemployment showed Obama had flunked that basic political test.
But Democrats were adamant that there had been improvement under
Obama.
"Absolutely," Stephanie Cutter, Obama's deputy campaign
manager, said on NBC's "Today" show.
"By any measure the country has moved forward over the last
four years. It might not be as fast as some people would've
hoped. The president agrees with that," she said.