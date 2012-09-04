WRAPUP 5-Democrats defend Obama economic record at convention

* Democrats look to recapture political spotlight
* Republicans on attack over Obama's 'incomplete' comment
* Michelle Obama headlines first night
By Steve Holland and John Whitesides
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 4 Democrats defended
President Barack Obama's handling of the struggling U.S. economy
on Tuesday and urged voters to give him four more years as they
opened their national convention with sharp criticism of
Republican Mitt Romney.
A speech by first lady Michelle Obama is the main event at
the start of the three-day gathering in Charlotte, which
concludes with Obama's acceptance of the nomination in an
address on Thursday in a 74,000-seat downtown football stadium.
The convention gives Obama a chance to seize the political
spotlight from Romney and Republicans, who used their gathering
last week to repeatedly attack Obama's economic leadership.
In a fiery speech, Newark Mayor Cory Booker fought back
against Republican complaints about Obama's plans to raise taxes
on the richest Americans.
"Being asked to pay your fair share isn't class warfare.
It's patriotism," said Booker, a rising star in the party.
Obama enters the convention vulnerable over his handling of
the economy, which is struggling under the weight of an 8.3
percent jobless rate.
Democratic speakers argued Obama has done well in bringing
the country back from a possible depression when he took over in
January 2009 and deserves another chance.
"Four years ago, America stood on the brink of a
depression," Julian Castro, mayor of the Texas city of San
Antonio, will say, according to excerpts of his speech due to be
delivered later in the evening.
"Despite incredible odds and united Republican opposition,
our president took action. And now we've seen 4.5 million new
jobs. He knows better than anyone that there's more hard work to
do. But we're making progress," he will say in the keynote
speech.
Republicans stayed on the offensive, criticizing Obama for
telling a Colorado television reporter that he would give
himself a grade of "incomplete" for his first term.
"Four years into a presidency and it's incomplete? The
president is asking people just to be patient with him?"
Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan said on CBS's
"This Morning."
"The kind of recession we had, we should be bouncing out of
it," Ryan said. "We're not creating jobs at near the pace we
could. That's why we're offering big solutions for the big
problems we have today."
Obama's economic argument got a little tougher on Tuesday.
New surveys showed U.S. manufacturing shrank at its sharpest
clip in more than three years last month, while exports and
hiring in the sector also slumped.
MICHELLE OBAMA SPEECH
Democrats plan to use their convention to highlight the
party's diversity. The opening night featured a lineup of black,
women, Hispanic and young speakers to appeal to the voting blocs
that helped propel Obama to a comfortable victory in 2008.
Michelle Obama's speech will counter a successful Republican
convention appearance last week by Romney's wife, Ann, who
helped present a softer and more personal side of Romney to
voters, who polls show have had a hard time warming up to the
sometimes stiff former Massachusetts governor.
"She is a character witness for the president and someone
who can address how he has made decisions as the nation has
confronted these challenges," said Obama campaign spokesman Ben
LaBolt.
Obama planned to watch his wife's speech from the White
House with his daughters. "I'm going to try not to let them see
daddy cry," he told supporters at the Norfolk State University
rally. "Because when Michelle starts talking, I start getting
all misty."
The Democrats approved their non-binding party platform,
which included calls for higher taxes on the wealthiest
Americans and support for same-sex marriage and a woman's right
to abortion.
Former President Bill Clinton, who presided over economic
boom times in his 1990s White House years, is the main Wednesday
speaker. A campaign TV ad featuring Clinton talking up Obama's
leadership has been playing on Charlotte stations.
The Democrats will highlight Obama's successes during his
first term - from ordering the mission that killed al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden to the bailout of the auto industry -
while reminding voters of the difficulties Obama faced when he
took office.
Organizers were nervously watching the weather. Scattered
thunderstorms were predicted for Thursday night, when Obama is
scheduled to give his speech in an open-air stadium.
If necessary, the speech could be moved back to the much
smaller basketball arena that hosts the first two sessions. But
Obama campaign officials did not want to do that unless
absolutely necessary.
Romney and Obama are running about even in opinion polls
before the Nov. 6 election, but Obama hopes to get more of a
convention "bounce" in polls than Romney, who gained a few
percentage points at most from the Tampa, Florida, event.
A Reuters/Ipsos online poll on Tuesday gave Romney a 1-point
edge on Obama, 46 percent to 45 percent, a slight improvement
from Obama's 4-point lead before the Republican National
Convention began last week.
Romney will give Obama the political spotlight and stay off
the campaign trail for most of this week. He spent Tuesday at in
Woodstock, Vermont, preparing for the three presidential debates
that begin on Oct. 3.
He was working with Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman, who
is playing the role of Obama in practice sessions, as well as
top campaign aides Beth Myers, Stuart Stevens and Eric
Fehrnstrom, among others.