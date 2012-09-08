WRAPUP 5-Romney pounces on Obama over disappointing job news

* U.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in August
* Romney says Obama doesn't know how to make America strong
* Obama says voters face "clearest choice"
By Jeff Mason and Sam Youngman
IOWA CITY, Iowa/NASHUA, N.H., Sept 7 President
Barack Obama charged back onto the campaign trail on Friday and
faced a withering attack from Republican rival Mitt Romney over
disappointing new U.S. jobs numbers as the candidates sought to
emphasize their differences in states crucial to the battle for
the White House.
Just hours after basking in his supporters' adulation at the
Democratic convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Obama was
hit by a stark reminder of the challenge he faces convincing
voters to give him a second term despite stubbornly high
unemployment on his watch.
As the candidates launched the final two-month drive to
Election Day, the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Obama getting
at least a small bounce from his convention, taking a narrow
lead of 46 percent to Romney's 44 percent among likely voters.
Romney previously led by 45 percent to Obama's 44 percent.
The latest polling was conducted before the Labor Department
reported on Friday that U.S. employers added a
lower-than-expected 96,000 jobs in August - which could ensure
that any "bump" in popular support for Obama is limited and
brief.
The grim economic news dimmed the afterglow from the
convention where Obama on Thursday night accepted his party's
nomination and appealed to Americans for more time and patience
to finish his economic agenda.
Pouncing on the jobs data to slam Obama's handling of the
economy - the top concern of voters - Romney called the figures
"another disappointing, sad report."
Romney said that Obama "just doesn't know what it takes to
get America strong again. And I do. And I'm going to bring it
back," Romney said at a rally.
While noting the private sector had now generated jobs for
30 straight months, Obama acknowledged: "It's not good enough.
We need to create more jobs faster."
At the same time, he pointed out that Republicans in
Congress had blocked much of his jobs plan and accused Romney of
making promises to revitalize the economy but not telling voters
how he would do it.
"I honestly believe this is the clearest choice that we've
had in my lifetime," Obama said at a later rally. "It's a choice
between two fundamentally different visions of our future, where
America goes."
Obama took to the campaign trail with his wife, Michelle,
and Vice President Joe Biden and his wife a day after his
nationally televised acceptance speech capped two weeks of
back-to-back nominating conventions for Democrats and
Republicans.
Obama's acceptance speech drew the largest television
audience of this year's political conventions and ranked as the
biggest political moment ever on social media site Twitter.
The end of the conventions opened the last phase of a White
House battle that polls show is essentially deadlocked amid deep
voter anxiety about the economy.
BACK TO CAMPAIGN TRAIL
The latest jobs data could give a boost to Romney, the
former head of a private equity firm who has made his business
experience the centerpiece of his campaign.
He argues he is uniquely qualified to create job growth and
says Obama is not up to the job. The Obama campaign has sought
to undermine Romney's argument by pointing out some firms he
invested in ended up cutting jobs or shipping them overseas.
Obama, who entered office during the darkest days of the
2007-2009 recession, has brought unemployment down from a peak
of 10 percent in his first year, but has been unable to crack
the 8 percent barrier - a fact that Romney's camp has stressed.
"This is not even close to what a recovery looks like," Paul
Ryan, Romney's vice presidential running mate, told CNBC.
Obama campaign spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Romney-Ryan
approach was not the answer, saying that would mean "going back
to the same policies that led us to the crisis that we've been
going through to begin with."
The unemployment data still raise doubts whether Obama will
get anything more than a limited - and short-lived boost - from
the convention.
Obama senior adviser David Plouffe sought to play down
expectations, saying he did not expect any major shift in voter
sentiment. "We come out of the convention with momentum. That
doesn't mean the race is going to change significantly," he told
reporters traveling with Obama.
SWING-STATE TOUR
Obama and Romney campaigned on Friday in the toss-up states
of New Hampshire and Iowa, which could be critical to piecing
together the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.
They are among eight to 10 battleground states that are
likely to decide the election, a list that also includes
Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Colorado, Nevada and
Wisconsin.
Those states have been flooded by tens of millions of
dollars in TV ads by the campaigns, and hundreds of millions
more from outside groups allied with the two candidates.
Obama is spending the weekend on a bus tour of Florida,
while Romney heads to Virginia for campaign events on Saturday.
Obama dismissed Romney and Ryan as foreign policy neophytes
and mocked the Republican nominee for offending British leaders
by criticizing London's handling of the Olympic Games while on
an overseas trip there.
Seeking to turn the tables on Obama, Romney said on Friday
he had only been speaking to the British in a straightforward
way, and faulted the president for what he said was a failure to
talk tough enough with China about trade and currency practices.
"The message from last night was that the president's plan
is four more years of the four last years. And I don't think the
American people want four more years of the four last years,"
Romney said.
Democrats said they were pleased with the three-day
convention, which they say could help reignite supporters'
enthusiasm.
The next big event on the political calendar is the first of
three presidential debates on Oct. 3 in Denver.