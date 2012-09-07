WRAPUP 1-Obama convention glow dimmed by grim jobs data

* U.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in August
By Matt Spetalnick and John Whitesides
WASHINGTON/CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 7 A bleak
monthly U.S. jobs report poured cold water on President Barack
Obama's hopes for a post-convention bounce on Friday, putting
him on the defensive as he entered the final two-month sprint to
the Nov. 6 election.
Just hours after basking in the glow of his supporters'
adulation on Thursday night at the Democratic convention in
Charlotte, North Carolina, Obama was hit by a stark reminder of
the challenge he faces convincing voters to give him a second
term despite stubbornly high unemployment on his watch.
U.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in August, with
nonfarm payrolls increasing only 96,000, the Labor Department
said. While the unemployment rate dropped to 8.1 percent from
8.3 percent, it was bad news for the economy because the decline
was largely due to Americans giving up the search for work.
The grim report was likely to dim the convention afterglow
for Obama, who in an impassioned speech accepting his party's
nomination had appealed to Americans for more time and patience
to finish his economic agenda.
His Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, seized on the latest
jobs data to slam Obama's handling of the economy.
"If last night was the party, this morning is the hangover,"
Romney said in a statement. "It is clear that President Obama
just hasn't lived up to his promises and his policies haven't
worked. We aren't better off than they were four years ago."
Obama's nationally televised acceptance speech capped two
weeks of back-to-back nominating conventions for Obama and
Romney.
The address opened the last phase of a White House battle
that polls show is essentially deadlocked amid deep voter
concerns about the economy, which Obama argued he had put on the
road to recovery even though growth remained lackluster.
Both candidates were hitting the campaign trail on the
morning of the release of the August labor market report, a
crucial economic indicator that both camps were watching
anxiously in a campaign dominated by the debate over job
creation.
The latest jobs data could give a boost to Romney, the
former head of a private equity firm who has made his business
experience the centerpiece of his campaign. He argues he is
uniquely qualified to create job growth and says Obama is not up
to the job.
BACK ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden head on Friday to the
toss-up states of Iowa and New Hampshire for joint campaign
events. Romney also will head to those two states, which could
be critical to piecing together the 270 electoral votes needed
to win the White House.
They are among eight to 10 battleground states that are
likely to decide the election, a list that also includes
Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Colorado, Nevada and
Wisconsin.
Those states have been flooded by tens of millions of
dollars in television advertisements by the campaigns, and
hundreds of millions more from outside groups allied with the
two candidates.
The Romney camp announced that it would release 15 new
television ads on the economy, called "A Better Future," in
eight states on Friday - Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nevada, New
Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.
Polls show the economy is the top issue for voters, and
Obama addressed their anxieties in his acceptance speech.
"You elected me to tell you the truth, and the truth is, it
will take more than a few years for us to solve challenges that
have built up over decades," he said.
"But know this, America: Our problems can be solved. Our
challenges can be met. The path we offer may be harder, but it
leads to a better place."
Republicans were unimpressed. "Americans will hold President
Obama accountable for his record - they know they're not better
off and that it's time to change direction," Romney campaign
manager Matt Rhoades said in a statement.
The Obama speech, moved indoors to a 20,000-seat basketball
arena after threats of severe weather canceled plans to hold it
in a 74,000-seat football stadium, in many ways failed to
capture the energy and excitement of his 2008 nomination in
Denver.
Democrats said they were pleased with the three-day
convention, which also featured energetic speeches by first lady
Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton that galvanized
the crowd and sent Democrats home with a renewed energy.
"That was inspiring. I'm more motivated than I've ever
been," Azziem Underwood, a delegate from Renton, Washington,
said after Obama left the stage.
With the conventions done - Republicans met last week in
Tampa, Florida - the next big event on the political calendar is
the first of three presidential debates on Oct. 3 in Denver.
Biden and Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan
also will meet in one debate on Oct. 11 in Danville, Kentucky.