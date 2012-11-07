UPDATE 1-Netanyahu congratulates Obama on re-election

JERUSALEM Nov 7 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu congratulated U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday
for winning a second term and said the strategic alliance
between their two countries was "stronger than ever".
"I will continue to work with President Obama to ensure the
interests that are vital for the security of Israel's citizens,"
Netanyahu, who has had a testy relationship with the U.S.
leader, said in a short written statement.
One major rift between the two leaders has been their
approach in dealing with Iran's nuclear aspirations, with the
United States urging Netanyahu not to launch any go-it-alone
military action.
Netanyahu faces his own electoral test in January, when
Israel holds a national ballot that opinion polls predict his
right-wing Likud party will win.
Netanyahu's defence minister, Ehud Barak, who was a frequent
visitor to Washington over the past four years, said in his own
statement he had no doubt Obama will continue his policies,
which "fundamentally support Israel's security".
"It is possible to overcome any differences in positions
that may arise," Barak said.