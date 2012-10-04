In debate style and body language, Romney trumps Obama

* Stage movements can leave lasting impressions
* Romney let "energy pour out"
By Jeff Mason
DENVER, Oct 3 Republican Mitt Romney came across
as aggressive and polished, while Democrat Barack Obama appeared
laid back and unassertive in a presidential debate on Wednesday
that showcased their differences in style as much as substance.
Known for his eloquence, the Democratic president stammered
and paused during many answers, looking down at his podium when
he was not speaking.
Romney, a former private equity executive, spoke in lists
and was more concise than Obama, who has practiced
unsuccessfully at tamping down his professorial style.
"With regard to body language, Mitt Romney was the winner,"
said Janine Driver, an expert on body language and author of
"You Can't Lie to Me."
Driver said Obama kept his head tilted to the side rather
than upward, projecting less confidence. Romney kept his head
"on straight" and his eyes focused either on the president or
the moderator, an improvement over his tendency to shift his
eyes in different directions, she said.
"If you were from another country and you watched this based
on body language, people would think that Mitt Romney was
already the president," she said.
Stage movements can leave powerful lasting impressions on
American viewers.
Democratic Vice President Al Gore's frequent sighs in a 2000
debate with Republican George W. Bush fared poorly with voters,
and President George H.W. Bush's quick glance at his watch
during a 1992 debate made him seem impatient.
Neither Obama nor Romney committed a debate-defining body
language gaffe in the first of three presidential debates before
the Nov. 6 election.
Despite their differences, the two men shared a mostly
polite stage rapport. They shook hands warmly at the beginning
and end of the encounter, each using a free arm to touch the
other man's shoulder.
While Obama in 2008 referred to opponent Senator John McCain
by his first name during some debates, he and Romney, a former
Massachusetts governor, addressed each other using titles
throughout the night.
But Romney's more assertive style conveyed confidence and
authority, while Obama seemed detached and less engaged.
"Obama remained overly controlled and contained in both his
face and in his body - whereas Romney let his energy pour out,"
said Peggy Hackney, a body language expert at the University of
California Berkeley and New York University.
"Romney was much more fully invested in his gestures and his
flow spread throughout his body more often, making him seem more
authentic and less studied or worried."
The campaigns had their own ratings for how their candidates
performed stylistically. An Obama aide said Romney appeared
testy and defensive, while a Romney aide said the president
"struggled."
With Obama ahead in the polls before the debate, only a
shift in the numbers will show whether his and Romney's body
language had more than just a visual impact.
"I think Romney helped himself by looking engaged and
energized, but overall this does not seem like the kind of
debate that will move the electorate in dramatic fashion," said
Princeton University history professor Julian Zelizer.