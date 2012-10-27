RPT-Obama, Romney line up elite lawyers for potential election disputes

* Presidential campaigns prepare for recounts, challenges
* Top D.C. lawyers Ginsberg, Bauer to lead efforts
* Both sides draw lessons from contested election in 2000
By Samuel P. Jacobs
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 As President Barack Obama and
Republican Mitt Romney scramble to come out ahead in the Nov. 6
election, two other men are preparing for a legal showdown that
could begin the next day.
They are the lawyers who have been tapped by the Obama and
Romney teams to navigate any legal challenges to voting
procedures or results in a tight contest that could dredge up
memories of the disputed 2000 election that was settled by the
U.S. Supreme Court.
Leading Romney's team is Benjamin Ginsberg, chief legal
counsel for George W. Bush's presidential campaigns in 2000 and
2004.
Obama has turned to Robert Bauer, a past White House counsel
who has spoken out against Republican-led efforts to alter
voting laws in states including Ohio, a politically divided
state that could determine who wins the Nov. 6 election.
Already, Ginsberg and Bauer have been quiet players in the
2012 campaign.
This fall, the duo negotiated the terms of the three
presidential debates and the one between Vice President Joe
Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan. The
agreement dealt with the details of the debates, such as the
format of each event.
Before the Republican convention in Tampa, Florida, in late
August, Ginsberg led the Romney campaign's efforts to wrest
greater control over the party's rules, angering some Republican
activists who saw the move as a power grab by Romney's team.
Ginsberg and Bauer, who did not respond to requests for
comment, have been engaged in the same type of election legal
adventures so frequently that Joe Allbaugh, Republican George W.
Bush's campaign manager in 2000, teasingly calls them the
"Bobbsey Twins," after the children's book characters.
For decades, Ginsberg and Bauer have given partisan legal
advice for campaigns, recounts and election court battles.
"The truth is, there are very few lawyers who work in this
area," Ginsberg told The New York Times in 2004.
Bauer has shown he is willing to enter the political fray.
This summer, he crossed swords with Republican strategist
Karl Rove, claiming that American Crossroads, a conservative
advocacy group co-founded by the former Bush adviser, was
illegally colluding with Romney's campaign.
Under the U.S. tax code the non-profit arm of American
Crossroads, known as Crossroads GPS, can raise and spend
unlimited funds as a "social welfare" organization without
disclosing its donors, as long as it advocates for positions on
issues and does not directly support a candidate.
In June, Rove told Fox News the Crossroads group was not
doing anything illegal and Bauer's criticism was "not going to
change us in one way, shape or form from doing exactly what
we're entitled to do under the law."
CHAOS AHEAD?
With Obama and Romney in a virtual dead heat in the polls,
the state-by-state race for president has a range of chaotic
possibilities.
The mostly likely scenario is that there will be a clear
winner on election night, or the next morning. But the closeness
of the race raises the possibility of a range of less
conclusive, more confusing scenarios.
Among them: a disputed result in a state because of voting
delays, problems with ballots or vote counting.
A contested election would send Bauer and Ginsberg - and law
firms across the nation - rushing to courtrooms to question the
validity of votes or any other irregularities that might have
tipped the scales in a state's voting results.
The close finish to the 2012 race comes after a campaign
season dominated by legal wrangling, including fights over laws
that require voters to produce photo identification and change
early-voting periods. Democrats have succeeded in getting many
of the voting restrictions tossed aside.
LESSONS FROM 2000
Ginsberg and Bauer were both schooled in the acrimonious
legal battle 12 years ago in Florida over votes cast for Bush
and Democrat Al Gore, then the vice president.
The Florida dispute ended a month after the 2000 election,
when the U.S. Supreme Court halted a recount and Bush was
declared the winner in the state by 537 votes, out of about 6
million cast.
For campaigns, it offered some key lessons. First and
foremost: Because most election disputes are guided at least
initially by state law, it's crucial to lock up top law firms
and attorneys in the state where a dispute occurs.
"We really weren't ready for the level of dispute in 2000,"
said Democratic strategist Tad Devine, a veteran of the Gore
campaign, who has worked with Bauer. "We had a lawyer in every
state, but we hadn't gone out and found the best lawyers in the
country to represent our cause."
Veterans of the Bush campaign recall Ginsberg's steadiness
in the hours after election night in 2000, when the lawyer
arrived in Tallahassee, Florida's capital city.
"There was no panic in his face," Allbaugh recalled. "There
was no panic in his voice."
'MOST POWERFUL, LEAST FAMOUS'
In 2004, Ginsberg came under criticism from Democrats for
his double duty as general counsel to Bush's campaign and
adviser to Swift Boat Veterans for Truth, an independent group
that aired commercials criticizing the military record of
Democratic nominee John Kerry.
Ginsberg resigned from the campaign.
Today he is a partner in the Washington law and lobbying
firm Patton Boggs, where The New Republic last year ranked him
among "Washington's Most Powerful, Least Famous People."
Bauer was an adviser to House and Senate Democrats during
the impeachment trial of Democratic President Bill Clinton in
1998. He has been an adviser in Obama's 2008 campaign and was a
White House counsel for Obama in 2010 and 2011.
His wife, Anita Dunn, is a former communications director
for Obama's White House and is now a senior campaign adviser.
READY FOR RECOUNT
Bauer has led the Obama campaign's efforts to turn back new
voting restrictions passed by Republican-led legislatures.
In July, the campaign sued the state of Ohio for ending
early voting the weekend before the Nov. 6 election.
Democrats said the law could have excluded many
working-class voters who take advantage of early voting periods
because they can't make it to the polls on Election Day.
Such voters tend to vote for Democrats, who have accused
Republicans of trying to suppress the vote through new election
laws in more than 20 states.
Ohio's Supreme Court recently struck down the law.
In a memo co-authored with deputy campaign manager Stephanie
Cutter last week, Bauer said new voting laws - including those
that require voters to show photo identification - will have a
minimal impact on the Nov. 6 election.
The memo concluded that Obama's campaign and its allies have
successfully used the courts and public opinion to reverse
Republican attempts to restrict access to voting. The memo's
implied message: The legal battle in this election is underway,
and we are winning.
A Romney campaign official, who declined to discuss
specifics of the Republican's legal strategy, said the campaign
is prepared, too: "We have all the resources and infrastructure
we need for any potential dispute or recount."