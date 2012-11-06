RPT-US TV networks to staff: watch what you tweet on Election Day

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 5 U.S. television networks face
a new challenge in covering this year's excruciatingly close
presidential election: prevent closely guarded exit poll results
from leaking onto Twitter, Facebook and other social media
platforms.
The major TV news networks agreed to shield early exit poll
data suggesting who is leading in a state until the state's
polls close. That means no tweeting exit polls, posting on
Facebook, or re-tweeting figures reported by others.
"We will not either project or characterize a race until all
the polls are scheduled to have closed in that state," said
Sheldon Gawiser, director of elections for NBC News.
Election officials worry that leaks could discourage people
from voting i f they think the race in their state is already
decided, depressing the vote count and distorting the results.
In 1985, Congress extracted a promise from the major TV networks
to refrain from using exit polls to project a winner in a
particular state, or to characterize who is leading, while
voting continues in that area.
The closeness of this year's election between President
Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney has focused
attention on key battleground states - such as Ohio, Virginia
and Florida - and what their exit polls might signal about who
will win the White House.
It has resurrected memories of the disputed 2000 election
between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore - some
media outlets projected a Gore victory in Florida while polls in
the western part of the state remained open. The networks later
pulled back, leaving doubt about who won and leading to a month
of r e counts and court battles.
If early results become public, "it can be a real problem,"
said Jeff Berkowitz, a Republican strategist who runs Berkowitz
Public Affairs. "For somebody who's got seven things on their
list to do that day, and if they're already being told the
election is over, are they really going to prioritize voting
over the other six?"
Exit poll data is collected by New Jersey-based Edison Media
Research on behalf of the National Election Pool, a consortium
of Walt Disney Co's ABC, News Corp's Fox, Time
Warner Inc's CNN, Comcast Corp's NBC, CBS
Corp's CBS and the Associated Press. The media companies
use the findings to help them call results in each state, and to
inform post-election analysis.
Reuters is not a member of the consortium and collects exit
data with market research firm Ipsos. The news organization will
not share any exit data before polls close, a Thomson Reuters
Corp sp o keswoman said.
Smaller news outlets and Internet blogs are not bound by the
commitment made by members of the National Election Pool, and
could post any exit poll numbers they get their hands on.
In 2004, for example, The Drudge Report posted early results
that favored John Kerry. U.S. stocks dipped, and Kerry
eventually lost the race, highlighting that early and incomplete
results can prove wrong. A representative for The Drudge Report
could not immediately be reached by e-mail.
There is no evidence that exit poll results influence
voters, b ut t he rise of social media means any leaked data could
spread like wildfire.
After leaks in past elections, the big TV networks have
taken steps to keep a tighter lid on information. While some
findings previously were available as early as 1 p.m. Eastern
time, news staff are no t to be given an initial look until 5
p.m. - still two hours before the earliest poll closings.
Following a template used in the last three elections, six
analysts - one from each news organization in the National
Election Pool - will be locked in a "quarantine room" from 11
a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday with no phone or e-mail
access, Gawiser said. They will conduct preliminary analysis of
the data before it is released to staff at the news outlets.
"They cannot talk to us. We don't know anything about it. We
can't see any of these data until five o'clock," Gawiser said.
These kinds of restrictions helped keep exit data under
wraps in 2008, when Obama defeated John McCain. The race also
was not as close as in t h e two previous elections, or indeed
this year's vote, r ed ucing demand for early information.
This year, the tight race and prevalence of social media
increases the risk that data will spread quickly if it leaks,
said Tom Rosenstiel, director of the Pew Research Center's
Project for Excellence in Journalism.
"If that were to happen today, with Internet penetration and
the speed of social media, that (data) would be known pretty
widely," he said.