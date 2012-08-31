UPDATE 2-Eastwood, empty chair hijack Republican media coverage

* Clint Eastwood address captures popular imagination
* 30.3 million Americans watch Romney, Eastwood on TV
* Social media seen flexing its power
By Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Aug 31 Months of careful planning
for the Republican National Convention were hijacked by actor
Clint Eastwood as traditional and social media erupted in a
frenzy of scratched heads and parodies that experts said largely
overshadowed presidential contender Mitt Romney's moment in the
spotlight.
Eastwood's rambling, unscripted address at Thursday's
convention to an absent President Barack Obama in an empty chair
inspired an instant satirical Twitter account, @InvisibleObama,
that quickly went viral, demonstrating the power of social media
to upset tightly scripted image control.
Although Romney notched up the most tweets during his
keynote address to the convention in Tampa, Florida - more than
14,289 tweets per minute - his Twitter Political Index
(Twindex), which measures how tweeters feel about a candidate on
a scale of 1 to 100, fell from 46 to 38 following his speech.
Some 30.3 million Americans watched Thursday's prime time
addresses on cable and broadcast television, according to final
Nielsen data.
But by Friday, it was "Dirty Harry" star Eastwood's
performance that was capturing the popular attention. The
Twitter hashtag #eastwooding - mostly pictures of empty chairs -
was also one of the top-trending topics on the microblogging
site on Friday.
Paul Levinson, professor of media and communication studies
at Fordham University and author of the book "New New Media,"
thought Eastwood's performance was "the biggest story by far
from the convention, including Romney's speech."
"I don't think what happened with Eastwood will be decisive
in the presidential election, but I think that forever and anon,
when people think about this convention, they are going to think
about this empty chair and this octogenarian actor rambling on,"
Levinson told Reuters.
The @InvisibleObama parody account garnered more than 25,000
followers by the end of Romney's speech, and by Friday afternoon
it had some 55,000 followers.
Eastwood's address was also an instant hot topic on
political blogs and on television following Romney's address.
'A HORRIBLE BLUNDER'
CNN's Wolf Blitzer called it embarrassing and "a horrible
blunder" by the Republican .convention planners, while
liberal-leaning MSNBC anchor Ed Schultz predicted that "tomorrow
around the water cooler, it's all about Clint Eastwood. He's the
big winner tonight."
Fox News Channel, which is popular with conservatives,
lingered on TV images of Romney's and vice-presidential
candidate Paul Ryan's many children and grandchildren playing
happily with some of the tens of thousands of red, white and
blue balloons released at the end of the evening.
But anchor Megyn Kelly also opined that "a lot of people
will be talking about Clint Eastwood."
Marty Kaplan, professor of politics and pop culture at the
University of Southern California's Annenberg School, said
Republican planners were likely regretting they had invited
Eastwood to speak.
"They're having to spend a huge portion of the time that
ought to be a celebration of (Romney's) convention, and instead
they're doing damage control. It's a distraction and I can't
imagine they're happy about that," Kaplan told Reuters.
Perhaps fortunately for Romney, television audiences for
Thursday were down sharply from the 2008 Republican convention,
when little-known vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin
captured the public imagination.
Romney's (and Eastwood's) speech across 11 TV networks on
the final night of the convention drew in about eight million
more viewers than tuned into the convention earlier in the week.
But the Republicans lost almost nine million TV viewers
compared to the third night of the 2008 Republican gathering,
with NBC down 56 percent and CNN losing 52 percent of their
audience four years ago.
Total TV audiences for Wednesday night, when Ryan spoke,
were 22 million - a 41 percent or 15 million drop from the
equivalent night for the 2008 RNC when Palin made her entry onto
the national stage.
The vast majority of viewers this year are aged 55 and over,
according to Nielsen. Male-female breakdowns were not available
but according to a CNN-Facebook social media partnership, more
females were discussing the Republican convention than men in
the last 24 hrs. A rudimentary graph can be viewed on the
website cnn.com/election/2012/facebook-insights/.
In a world of political advertising, image control and
political spin, the power of social media as exemplified by the
Eastwood parodies was "a very healthy thing for democracy,"
Levinson said.
"You can't program social media. You can put up YouTube
videos and set up Twitter accounts and Facebook pages but there
is always something unpredictable that goes viral and that
carries the day as to what the public takes away," he said.
Kaplan described Eastwood's appearance as "the juiciest
thing" to come out of the convention. "When you use pop culture
and Hollywood and those kind of figures, you're licking the
razor, you're taking a risk, and politics, to some degree, is
about controlling risk," he said.