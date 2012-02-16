Romney picks up Michigan governor's endorsement

| MONROE
MONROE Michigan Feb 16 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney won the endorsement of
Michigan's popular governor on Thursday, as polls showed him
locked in a tight battle ahead of the Feb. 28 primary in his
boyhood state.
Romney, whose father was governor of the state, has seen
rival Rick Santorum rise sharply in the polls since winning a
series of nominating contests earlier this month in the
state-by-state contest to choose a Republican candidate to run
against President Barack Obama in November.
Some Michigan polls show the two contenders neck and neck.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, who is widely credited with
helping kickstart a slow but sustained economic recovery, wrote
in The Detroit News daily newspaper that Romney "has deep ties
to our state."
"Mitt understands the challenges confronting Michigan as few
Americans do," Snyder wrote.
Romney was unable to turn his last gubernatorial endorsement
into political gain - he was trounced by rival Newt Gingrich in
the Jan. 21 South Carolina primary despite having the backing of
Governor Nikki Haley.
Romney continues to face criticism in Michigan for opposing
the U.S. government's 2009 bailout of Detroit automakers General
Motors and Chrysler, which helped save the companies and
thousands of jobs in a state hard hit by the financial crisis.
Romney was born in Detroit and his father was chairman and
president of American Motors Corp.
On Thursday morning, General Motors, which was forced to
restructure to received federal aid from the Obama
administration, posted a record profit of $7.6 billion for 2011.