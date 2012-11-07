版本:
ABC projects Obama wins Minnesota

WASHINGTON Nov 6 ABC projected that President Barack Obama won Minnesota in Tuesday's election.

Minnesota has 10 electoral votes. The state has voted for the Democratic for 10 consecutive presidential elections.

