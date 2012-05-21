UPDATE 2-Romney Super PAC raises less, still tops Democrats

* Pro-Romney Restore Our Future outpaces Obama Super PAC
* Had $8.2 mln left in cash on hand
* Now sole Republican candidate, Romney catching up to Obama
in money race
By Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen
WASHINGTON, May 20 Restore Our Future, an
outside "Super PAC" backing Republican presidential hopeful Mitt
Romney, raised $3.9 million in April, less than half of its haul
in March but still far ahead of its Democratic counterpart
working to re-elect President Barack Obama.
The pro-Romney "super" political action committee Restore
Our Future had $8.2 million in cash on hand at the end of the
latest reporting period, filings with the Federal Election
Commission showed on Sunday.
The pro-Obama group, Priorities USA Action, raised $1.6
million last month and had $4.7 million cash on hand - most of
which has since been spent on an ad blitz against Romney's
private equity past, disclosure forms showed.
In March, Restore Our Future had $6.5 million in cash and
Priorities USA, $5 million.
Both Democrats and Republicans are racing to raise as much
money as possible for advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts
ahead of the Nov. 6 election. Totals are projected to reach as
much as $1 billion for each.
The pro-Romney Super PAC has raised more than its Democratic
rival every month since they launched, helping the Republican
candidate gain ground on the well-oiled fundraising machine of
the president's campaign.
Another highly influential Super PAC helping Romney is
American Crossroads, which raised $1.8 million and reported
$25.5 million in cash to spend. The group has a sister
non-profit Crossroads GPS that is not required to disclose its
results or donors.
Super PACs, spawned by a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision,
have already spent more than $100 million trying to influence
congressional and presidential races this campaign cycle.
Many Democrats opposed the court decision and have remained
hesitant to donate to the groups that have largely taken over
the dirty work of negative advertising.
BIG DONORS
Restore Our Future, which counts more than a dozen donors
who have given $1 million or more, last month scored another
seven-figure donation from Fort Worth, Texas, hedge fund manager
John Kleinheinz.
Harold Hamm, chief executive of oil production firm
Continental Resources Inc., who recently became Romney's top
energy adviser, contributed $985,000.
Stephen Zide, a managing director at Bain Capital LLC, a
private equity firm co-founded by Romney, gave $250,000.
Houston homebuilder Bob Perry, who is one of the Super PAC's
biggest donors and a known Republican financier, last month gave
Restore Our Future another $750,000 but the filing shows that
the donation was returned several days later.
Perry's fellow top Republican donor, Texas billionaire
banker Harold Simmons give another $1 million to American
Crossroads in April, for a total of $11 million in personal
contributions to the group and another $2 million from his
industrial manufacturing firm Contran Corp.
Priorities USA for its part garnered $1 million from the
National Air Traffic Controllers Association labor union.
The group's top individual donor was Masimo Corp founder and
Chief Executive Joseph Kiani who gave $100,000. Kiani is one of
Obama's campaign fundraisers, or "bundlers," and his company has
lobbied the administration on a medical device excise tax
opposed by the industry that is included in the 2010 healthcare
reform law.
Last week, Priorities spent $4 million on an ad airing in
key swing states focused on a Kansas City steel mill that went
bankrupt under Romney's private equity firm Bain.
FUNDRAISING RACE
Romney emerged as the presumed Republican nominee in April
as he started fundraising alongside the Republican Party.
Fred Zeidman, one of Romney's top fundraisers, said the
campaign has been focusing heavily on raising funds for the
joint fund, offering big donors a new venue to give large sums
to Romney's effort aside from the Super PAC.
Super PACs can take unlimited funds, campaigns can accept
$2,500 once during the primary battle and again during the
general election, and joint funds can accept up to $70,800 in
addition to those campaign contributions.
Last month, Obama's campaign and Democratic allies raised
$43.6 million and said there was $115 million in the bank.
Romney and the Republican party said they raised $40.1 million
and had $61.4 million left in cash on hand.
Two of Romney's rivals - Ron Paul and Newt Gingrich - ended
their challenging bids in May, after Paul raised $2 million and
ending April with $2.5 million left on hand and no debt.
Gingrich dropped out on May 2 after closing out April with
$806,951 in cash on hand and $4.8 million in debt. His campaign
raised $638,831 last month.
Santorum, who ended his campaign on April 10, raised $1.2
million that month, ending it with $1 million left in cash on
hand and $2.3 million in debt.
American Crossroads, which is working alongside its
non-profit sister group Crossroads GPS, plans to spend up to
$300 million this campaign season, and two-thirds of it on
defeating Obama.
The Crossroads groups were conceived in part by Karl Rove,
chief strategist of Republican George W. Bush's two presidential
election wins. Crossroads GPS, the non-profit, is not legally
required to report its fundraising or donors to the FEC.