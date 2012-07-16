Romney's fundraising potential far from tapped-federal disclosures

* Small portion of Romney donors have hit contribution
limits
* Suggests more large donations to come
* 2012 election marked by race for big contributions
By Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen
WASHINGTON, July 16 Of the big donors helping
propel the fundraising of U.S. Republican presidential hopeful
Mitt Romney, fewer than 1 percent have hit the limit they can
donate to his election bid, suggesting cash is likely to keep
pouring into his coffers.
Only 40 donors have given $75,800 -- the maximum individuals
are allowed to give before the Nov. 6 election -- to the joint
Victory fund that Romney shares with the Republican National
Committees, according to a Reuters analysis of the fund's first
campaign finance filing submitted late on Sunday.
That is a drop in the bucket of some 19,000 named donors --
those who have given a total of at least $200 and so triggered
the threshold for federal disclosure. About 2,000 of those named
donors to the Victory fund have given at least $25,000 but can
give more before hitting the limit, the analysis showed.
Joint funds allow candidates to rake in much bigger checks
than are allowed for campaigns on their own.
Romney formed his Victory joint fund with the Republican
National Committee in April when he first emerged as the
presumed party nominee. Since then, the fund has received $140.3
million, almost all of it from donors giving more than $200.
Democratic President Barack Obama has seen 29 donors give
the maximum amount this year to the fund he shares with the
Democratic National Committee, out of a total of about 38,000
donors who had given at least $200 to the fund before the end of
May, according to the latest available data.
In contrast with the prolific small-donor driven campaign
that put Obama into the White House in 2008, the 2012 race is
marked by a chase after contributors capable of five- or
six-figure donations, as Democrats and Republicans are expected
to invest some $1 billion each in this year's campaigns.
Obama's total haul of $552.5 million so far still has him
ahead of Romney's $394.9 million but the Republican challenger
has drilled deep into the ranks of Wall Street and the wealthy,
where many are disgruntled by what they see as Obama's
anti-business rhetoric and policies.
That reach has aided Romney's fast-paced catch-up to Obama's
fundraising. Usually, the advantage in this area is held by an
incumbent over the presidential challenger.
The president's campaign has been sounding alarms that he
could be the first incumbent to be outspent.
And the Victory Fund is one of the venues Romney has to make
that happen. While campaigns can take only up to $5,000 from one
donor, split between the primary process and the general
election, a fund used jointly with the national party can accept
up to $70,800 in addition to that.
CASH IN THE BANK
The Victory fund, holding most of Romney's cash potency, has
so far dispersed only a fraction of its money.
The Romney campaign has received $15.8 million and $53
million has been transferred to the RNC, Sunday's filing with
the Federal Election Commission showed. State Republican p a rties
in Vermont, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and Idaho each got $20,000.
That and money paid out mostly for travel, consulting and
payroll has left $57.7 million sitting in the fund by the end of
June, ready to be funneled for Romney's or the party's needs.
Combined with the rest of Romney's and the RNC's money at
the end of last month, the Republican had $160 million in cash
on hand, his campaign has said.
Obama, his Victory Fund, and the DNC have not released their
June cash on hand data but at the end of May had a total of
about $144 million in the bank.
Monthly disclosures from both campaigns are next due July
20.
At the end of May, 11 percent of Romney's donations had come
from those who gave $200 or less, according to analysis by the
non-partisan Campaign Finance Institute. By comparison, 41
percent of the Obama campaign's donors had given $200 or less.
LOBBYIST BUNDLERS
Sunday's reports also showed 15 lobbyists "bundling"
--gathering large amounts of cash -- for Romney Victory, and
raised $2.2 million since April. A third of them are also
bundling for Romney's campaign itself.
Unlike Obama, Romney has not disclosed his bundlers who are
not registered lobbyists; disclosure of bundlers who lobby is
required by federal law.
The 15 bundlers disclosed on Sunday include lobbyists for
Barclays and Goldman Sachs banks, insurer Aflac
, hotel operator Marriott International Inc, tech
giant Microsoft Corp and brewer Anheuser Busch
.