Actor Morgan Freeman gives $1 mln to pro-Obama Super PAC

WASHINGTON, July 19 Actor Morgan Freeman is the
latest Hollywood figure to join the ranks of $1 million donors
to Democratic President Barack Obama's re-election effort with
his donation in June to the "Super PAC" helping Obama.
The Oscar-winning actor's big donation to Priorities USA
Action, the "super" political action committee backing the
president, was announced on Thursday and will be reported in the
group's federal disclosures on Friday.
Priorities USA has raised $20.4 million this election cycle
but lags far behind Restore Our Future, the Super PAC supporting
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Restore Our
Future has so far reported raising $81.5 million.
Super PACs are allowed to raise and spend unlimited funds.
Operating outside of official efforts of campaigns and national
parties, they have taken over much of the dirty work of negative
advertising.
With four months to go before the Nov. 6 general election,
each side is on track to spend more than $1 billion on
campaigning and ads.
Last month both Super PACs had their best month of
fundraising yet. Priorities raised $6.1 million and Restore
pulled in $20 million.
Overall, Obama's official campaign has raised more money
than what Romney has raked in for his campaign.
But the Republican has made inroads with Wall Street and the
business community, which have grown disenchanted with Obama's
policies. Hollywood and the entertainment industry remain among
the biggest groups supporting Obama.
"President Obama has done a remarkable job in historically
difficult circumstances," Freeman, 75, said in a statement. "In
return, he is the target of hundreds of millions of dollars from
right-wing sources. I am proud to lend my voice - and support -
to those who defend him."
While Obama is under fire for the flagging U.S. economy and
stubbornly high joblessness, Priorities USA has spent much of
its cash on ads skewering Romney for his role at private equity
firm Bain Capital.
One of the first Hollywood celebrities to give to Priorities
USA was comedian Bill Maher, whose $1 million contribution in
February became controversial because of his politically charged
jokes and comments.
Priorities has also received $2 million from Hollywood
producer and DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey
Katzenberg, and $100,000 each from film director Steven
Spielberg and comedian Chelsea Handler.
Freeman is in the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises"
opening in theaters on Friday.