Obama campaign to start accepting text message donations

* Americans could start texting donations this week
* Donations by text seen as empowering small donors
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 In a U.S. election dominated
by multimillion-dollar donations, Democratic President Barack
Obama's campaign is about to give small donors a new weapon by
starting to accept text message donations for the first time in
history.
Marking the beginning of what could be a revolution in U.S.
campaign finance, the Obama campaign said on Thursday it is
wrapping up agreements with Verizon Wireless, Sprint
Nextel Corp, U.S. Cellular and T-Mobile USA -- a unit of
Deutsche Telekom AG -- to open the floodgate for
donations by text this week.
In the coming days, voters are likely to start seeing a
message on video screens at Obama rallies, at the end of ads or
on fliers, encouraging them "to contribute $10 to Obama for
America, text GIVE to 62262."
The campaign of Republican Mitt Romney, Obama's rival in the
Nov. 6 election, has supported the notion of text donations in
the past. It is expected to follow suit for its own short code
of 466488, although has not made any announcements yet.
The Obama campaign said agreements with other phone
companies -- including AT&T Inc, the second-largest after
Verizon -- were anticipated "in the near future."
Thanks to their small size and spontaneity, text donations
could empower smaller donors in a campaign marked by six-figure
donations to outside groups to fund what is likely to be the
most expensive U.S. election in history.
Text donations, as they are currently approved, can be made
anonymously but have to be capped at $10 per text, $50 per month
and $200 in total for one candidate or campaign. Donations are
prohibited from foreigners, people under 18 or corporations,
which could also mean corporate phone accounts.
The United States has m ore than 330 million wireless service
subscribers. Almost nine in 10 U.S. adults have at least one
cell phone line and about three-quarters of those use text
messaging, according to the Pew Research Center's Internet &
American Life Project.
THE FEE QUESTION
The process of political giving over text would be similar
to giving to charity: A donor would send a short message to a
text code, confirm intention and eligibility and later pay for
the donation as part of the monthly cellphone bill.
But in this case, carriers and aggregators processing the
payment would take a significant cut from each transaction as
they do with other non-charitable transactions, such as
purchases of ring tones.
Typically, these fees can take 30 percent to 50 percent of
the money sent over text, industry experts told the Federal
Election Commission earlier this year.
The FEC has since ruled that carriers could offer discounts
to political campaigns if they are negotiated by an aggregator
firm, sort of middlemen between the two, in its regular course
of business and applies to all its political customers equally.
It remains unclear what percentage exactly the Obama
campaign will be paying in fees.
"Every avenue of fundraising that we have costs us money,"
said an Obama campaign official. "We pay the most competitive
rates available in the marketplace to ensure our supporters have
the greatest impact with their contribution."
ANTICIPATED PIONEER
Text donations had originally been expected to launch in
early June, when federal regulators first approved the program.
But the wireless carriers, whose support is key to facilitate
the process, had caused a delay as they sought legal protections
over fraud and profitability.
The FEC ruled on Aug. 15 that political campaigns are
"solely responsible" for ensuring donations are not fraudulent
or excessive, and that carriers could refuse text-donation
services to campaigns not deemed commercially viable.
On the day of the vote, fundraisers and campaign finance
experts quickly pointed to the Obama campaign -- which had
reached out to almost all of the FEC commissioners to urge their
approval of text donations -- as the likely pioneer of the plan.
"President Obama's reputation is that he's reaching out to
the grassroots... He's more of a natural person to be an early
adapter," veteran Republican digital fundraiser Peter Pasi said
at the time, in anticipation of the launch of the program.
A Pew Research study late last year also found that of all
U.S. adults using cell phones to text, African-American and
Latino phone users are the most active texters, and these groups
are generally seen as Democratic voting blocs friendly to Obama.
The Obama campaign, whose small-donor prowess helped it set
fundraising records and win the 2008 election, has been raising
a notably larger portion of cash from small checks than Romney.
"As we push through the last 100 days of this election," the
Obama campaign said on Thursday, "we remain focused on making
this campaign as accessible as possible to the small-dollar
donors that are the heart and soul of our organization."