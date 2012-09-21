CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Obama, allies score financial win over Romney in August

(Corrects cash on hand in paragraph 11 to $6.3 million from
$7.4 million)
* Restore Our Future spent $21 million in August
* Obama relies less on the national party
* Republicans still lead in overall cash on hand
By Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 U.S. Democratic President
Barack Obama and his allies scored a financial victory in August
over Republican challenger Mitt Romney and his backers, as
Romney's team hit snags in the money race, financial disclosures
showed Thursday.
Monthly reports filed with the Federal Election Commission
indicate that Obama's strategy of collecting relatively small
donations from donors could offset Republicans' efforts to boost
Romney through big-money donations by wealthy supporters to
independent groups.
And in a rare show of strength, the key pro-Obama "Super
PAC" - a political action committee that operates outside the
president's campaign - raised more money last month than its
rival pro-Romney group, according to the filings with the FEC.
The FEC reports portray massive spending by both sides in
August, as the campaigns approached their party's nominating
conventions and sought to establish themes for the fall
campaign.
Obama's campaign was particularly active, raising $84.2
million and spending $83.2 million last month as it continued to
emphasize Obama's efforts to improve the economy and cast Romney
as a wealthy former private equity executive who is out of touch
with the concerns of most Americans.
The president's campaign ended the month with $88.8 million,
compared with $50.4 million for Romney's campaign.
Romney could be helped by the Republican National Committee,
which at the end of August had $76.7 million on hand, compared
with just $7.1 million for the Democratic National Committee.
But some of the RNC money could go toward congressional
candidates, and there are various limits on how Romney can use
RNC funds.
With the Nov. 6 election looming, the candidates' ability to
sustain large grassroots operations and have flexibility for
rapid response through TV advertising may prove crucial in the
tight race.
Since April, Romney has relied on outside backers for more
than half of his ads, an academic study found last week - far
more than Obama, whose campaign has been spending at a rapid
clip on advertising and its vast get-out-the-vote network of
campaign staff and volunteers.
But in August, Romney's key outside "Super PAC" - Restore
Our Future - plowed through $21.2 million as its fundraising
declined for the second month, according to FEC disclosures.
That left the group with just $6.3 million in cash on hand,
raising questions about how much of an ad-buying force it will
be in the home stretch.
Bringing in $7 million in August, Restore Our Future - whose
attack ads on Romney's foes were key to his clinching the
Republican nomination - lagged the pro-Obama Priorities USA
Action, which has long struggled to attract Democratic donors
who generally disdain rules that allow Super PACs to raise and
spend unlimited funds.
Priorities USA had its best fundraising month in August,
bringing in $10.1 million and ending the month with $4.8 million
in the bank.
OBAMA'S ADVANTAGE
Restore Our Future, which declined to comment, kicked up its
spending in August to try to counter Obama's well-funded
campaign, whose ads dominated the airwaves in many parts of the
country last month.
Romney himself raised $66.1 million in August, according to
FEC filings. But the campaign spent $61.2 million and could not
dip into a large chunk of its cash because a provision in U.S.
campaign law walled it off until after his official nomination
at the Republican convention in Tampa in late August.
In fact, because of the law, Romney wound up stretched for
cash at the end of August and had to take out a $20 million loan
to make it to the general election period.
Election finance analysts say that money raised for the
presidential campaigns - as opposed to money raised for the
parties - is more "flexible" cash because it can be used for
spur-of-the-moment investments to, for example, instantly rebut
the opponent's latest attack.
Parties do provide key support when it comes to mobilizing
voters and grass-roots outreach, but this year they have a $21.7
million cap on how much they can coordinate with the campaigns.
That limits their capacity for advertising, a crucial way to
reach voters.
In total fundraising, the president and the DNC remained
ahead of Romney and the Republicans, having raised about $742
million this campaign season, compared with roughly $630 million
raised by Republicans, according to news releases and FEC
disclosures.
ON ROMNEY'S SIDE
Romney stands to benefit from other independent groups that
can raise and spend unlimited amounts. One is American
Crossroads, a Super PAC and nonprofit co-founded by former
George W. Bush aide, Karl Rove.
In August, the group raised $9.4 million and had $32 million
left in cash on hand, FEC filings showed.
Romney also benefits from two tax-exempt advocacy groups
that are not required to disclose their fundraising reports or
donors: American Crossroads' sister group Crossroads GPS and
Americans for Prosperity, funded by billionaire brothers Charles
and David Koch.
Even so, the August totals - along with the independent
Republican groups turning their focus to races for the U.S.
Senate and House - could reflect some of the discontent that
many conservatives feel toward Romney's campaign, which trails
Obama's nationwide and in several of the politically divided
"swing" states that will decide the election.
The academic Wesleyan Media Project last week found that 54
percent of pro-Romney or anti-Obama ads run between late April
and early September came from independent groups.
Democratic groups, generally unable to match Republican
groups' fundraising prowess this year, funded just 9 percent of
ads benefiting Obama during that time.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by David
Lindsey, Lisa Shumaker and Vicki Allen)