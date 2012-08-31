UPDATE 1-Romney joins Obama in taking text message donations

* Donations capped at $50 a month, $200 in election cycle
* New venue for small-dollar, grassroots fundraising
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 Small donors may find
themselves in higher demand in the last few weeks of the U.S.
presidential election - so far marked by the pursuit of big
checks - as both campaigns are now asking for donations through
a new venue: text messages.
The campaign of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney on Friday said it would begin accepting donations by text
this week, rivaling a similar program launched by Democratic
President Barack Obama's team last week.
With the successful spontaneous use of texts in fundraising
for disaster relief and other charity causes, texted political
donations could be a lucrative resource in the run-up to the
Nov. 6 election.
Thanks to their small size, campaign finance reform
advocates and fundraisers have touted text donations as a way to
empower small donors in the era of six-figure donations to
unlimited-spending outside groups fueling what is likely to be
the most expensive U.S. election ever.
"We recognize that people lead busy lives ... This
technology gives our incredible supporters the ability to make a
donation in seconds - not minutes - with a text message," said
Zac Moffatt, Romney campaign's digital director.
Text donations, as they were first approved in early June,
can be made anonymously but have to be capped at $50 per month
and $200 in total for one candidate or campaign.
Donations are prohibited from foreigners, people under 18 or
corporations, which could also mean corporate phone accounts.
Already most U.S. phone companies support the plan: Verizon
Wireless, Sprint Nextel Corp, U.S. Cellular and
T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG.
AT&T Inc, the second-largest U.S. carrier after
Verizon, is still working out its contract agreements.
PHONE COMPANY'S CONCERNS
The new fundraising venue comes after a series of rulings
by the Federal Election Commission that relieved phone companies
of responsibility for possible fraudulent or excessive
donations.
The process of political giving by text would be similar to
giving to charity: A donor would send a short message to a text
code, confirm intention and eligibility, and later pay for the
donation as part of the monthly cell phone bill.
But political donations are treated similarly to
non-charitable transactions, such as purchases of ring tones,
meaning that carriers and aggregators processing the payment
take a cut that typically ranges from 30 percent to 50 percent
of the donated cash.
AT&T is proposing to set up a special offer with much lower
fee rates for political donations and has asked the FEC to
approve to the plan. AT&T is concerned that without a new FEC
vote on the issue, such a discount program could qualify as an
illegal donation from the company itself.
For text political contributions, supporters of either
candidate can expect to see solicitations from campaigns in ads,
pamphlets and at rallies, asking to text GIVE to 37377 for
Romney or 62262 (spells "OBAMA") for Obama.
Next week's Democratic National Convention in Charlotte,
North Carolina will put the new fundraising scheme to a first
real-time, large-scale test during this highly-televised event.
The Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida ended
Thursday night.
Romney and the Republican Party have outraised Obama and the
Democrats for three months in a row through July, when Romney
raised $101 million for his campaign and Republicans while Obama
and the Democrats hauled in $75 million.
But grassroots fundraising has been Obama's advantage as he
has been raising about half of his cash from small checks.
Obama's small-donor prowess helped his campaign set fundraising
records and win the 2008 election.
The United States has more than 330 million wireless service
subscribers. Almost nine in 10 U.S. adults have at least one
cell phone line and about three-quarters of those use text
messaging, according to the Pew Research Center's Internet &
American Life Project.