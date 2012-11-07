版本:
2012年 11月 7日

CBS projects Republican Fischer wins Nebraska U.S. Senate seat

WASHINGTON Nov 6 CBS projected that Republican Deb Fischer won the U.S. Senate seat for Nebraska in Tuesday's election.

Fischer, a Nebraska state legislator and rancher, defeated Democrat Bob Kerrey, a former Nebraska U.S. senator and governor and a presidential candidate in 1992.

