U.S. Democrats officially nominate Obama as candidate

CHARLOTTE, Sept 6 The Democratic Party officially nominated U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday as its candidate for the Nov. 6 election to face Republican Mitt Romney.

Obama was chosen overwhelmingly at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

