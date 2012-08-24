Would a 2nd term mean "Obama Unleashed" on world stage?

* Obama promised "more flexibility" if re-elected
* But he could face constraints on bold action
* First term foreign policy seen as mostly pragmatic
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 Imagine it's Nov. 7,
President Barack Obama has won a second term and he now looks
abroad, ready to pursue his foreign policy vision essentially
free of electoral constraints.
Would the specter of "Obama Unleashed" that Republicans have
conjured up during the presidential campaign become the new
reality on the world stage?
Not very likely.
The international arena is where second-term presidents
often focus more of their attention, especially when a divided
Congress stymies their legislative ambitions - and there is
ample reason to believe Obama might be headed in that direction.
But interviews with current and former aides and independent
policy analysts suggest Obama will hew to a mostly cautious,
pragmatic approach should he win another four years.
Even as Republicans prepare to sharpen their critique of
Obama at their convention in Tampa next week, his foreign policy
advisers are quietly sketching out priorities that could define
his legacy in a hypothetical second term.
It begins with a familiar list of unfinished business, such
as the war in Afghanistan, the nuclear standoff with Iran, the
conflict in Syria and Obama's pledge to reinforce U.S. influence
in Asia as a counterweight to China.
But the deliberations, still at a tentative stage inside
Obama's National Security Council, are also gauging prospects
for reviving initiatives that have eluded him and could be more
politically dicey. These include immigration reform, climate
change, Israeli-Palestinian peace and further nuclear arms cuts
with Russia, aides say.
SECRET PLAN OR CONSPIRACY THEORY?
In some ways, Obama has only himself to blame for suspicions
he would act differently abroad starting in January 2013.
In March, not realizing a microphone was switched on, he was
overheard telling Russia's then-President Dmitry Medvedev he
would have "more flexibility" to deal with contentious
arms-control issues after the November election.
The following month, at the White House Correspondents'
Dinner, the president tried to make light of the issue. He
responded to "conspiracy-oriented" Republican foes who accuse
him of crafting a secret agenda. "You're exactly right," he
deadpanned. "In my first term, we ended the war in Iraq. In my
second term, I will win the war on Christmas."
But now, with the election looming, the debate over what
another Obama administration might look like is no joking matter
- even if foreign policy has taken a back seat in a campaign
dominated by domestic matters.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's camp is
warning that Obama would steer foreign policy sharply to the
left, with concessions to adversaries and pressure on U.S. ally
Israel to agree to a Mideast peace deal.
"All of the administration's liberal impulses would be
unbound at that point," said John Bolton, U.N. envoy under
Obama's Republican predecessor, George W. Bush.
MAKING HIS MARK?
There is little doubt that Obama, if re-elected, would have
greater freedom to make more of a mark abroad as he looks to his
legacy. Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan did so in second terms
-Reagan with dramatic disarmament initiatives, Clinton with a
high-stakes Middle East peace push that ultimately failed.
Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said
re-election would be a mandate for the president's approach. But
he dismissed the notion it would be taken as a blank check to
"move in some dramatically different direction."
The first order of business would be winding down in
Afghanistan after more than a decade of fighting there. But a
new twist would be to forge an "architecture of
counterterrrorism cooperation" in places like Somalia to cast a
wider net against al Qaeda and its affiliates.
Rhodes said another priority for Obama would be to press
forward with a U.S. refocus on the economically dynamic
Asia-Pacific region while at the same time setting "red lines"
for China on trade practices and regional security.
Obama also hopes to pursue further nuclear arms talks with
Russia, he said, although Republicans in Congress might block
any new arms control treaty.
Obama aides say a second term would mean heavier foreign
travel. Asia would be high on the itinerary, but Obama might
also devote more time to Africa, which some say he has
neglected.
Romney, who has only sketched his own foreign policy plans
in broad brush strokes, has accused Obama of already making too
many concessions to Moscow in his "reset" of post-Cold War ties,
and of not taking a hard enough line with Beijing.
The presumptive Republican nominee also has predicted that
Tehran would develop nuclear weapons if Obama won a second
term. Obama has vowed to keep that from happening. Rhodes
acknowledged that Iran would remain a major second-term
challenge.
The Romney campaign has latched onto Obama's early overtures
to Iran and North Korea and his outreach to the Muslim world to
accuse him of weakening America's place in the world.
"Under President Obama, America is going to be more
compromised," said Richard Williamson, a senior Romney adviser
who served under Reagan and both Bush administrations.
CONSTRAINTS
It is impossible to predict, of course, precisely what Obama
would do foreign policy-wise in a second term, or even what
opportunities and challenges would present themselves.
But experts question how much latitude Obama would have for
bold new measures and to what extent his own Democrats - who
would still have to worry about re-election - might hold him
back. Budget pressures could also limit his options.
Obama came into office in 2009 with more room to maneuver,
promising a new era of U.S. multilateralism in a sharp break
with the perceived go-it-alone approach of the Bush era. His
lofty, change-the-world oratory helped him win a Nobel Peace
Prize even before he had any tangible accomplishments.
Since then, Obama's results on the world stage have been
mixed. He has shown himself to be more practical - and even
hawkish - than many of his friends or foes had expected,
embracing covert warfare by employing drone strikes to attack al
Qaeda militants and cyberwarfare against Iran.
Obama initially offered an olive branch to Iran's leaders,
but that approach morphed into an intensifying U.S.-led pressure
campaign.
At the heart of the Romney camp's "Obama Unleashed" plot
line is the accusation that the president, in a second term,
would squeeze Israel for concessions to the Palestinians for a
landmark peace deal that eluded his predecessors at the end of
their tenures.
Rhodes said the administration hoped to make a renewed push
for peace, but said Obama would get personally involved only if
the sides were ready for serious negotiations.
Obama was criticized by Israel's U.S. supporters early on
for being too tough on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with
whom he has a strained relationship. He has yet to visit Israel
as president but aides say he wants to go in a second term,
though the timing would hinge on prospects for diplomatic gains.
Obama would probably be willing to take some foreign policy
risks in a second term if it meant securing his place in
history, experts said. But he would be reluctant to invest much
capital in big initiatives that were doomed to flop - like
tackling resistance to his promise to close Guantanamo Bay
prison or ending the five-decade-old U.S. embargo on Cuba.
"A president still has to choose wisely because he doesn't
get credit for trying and failing miserably," said Christopher
Preble, a foreign policy specialist at the Cato Institute think
tank in Washington. "A quixotic crusade produces nothing but bad
news for your legacy."