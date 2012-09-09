Obama courts Florida voters over Medicare, space policy

* Romney, Obama campaigns trade barbs over Medicare
* President targets swing voters in battleground state
By Jeff Mason
MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept 9 President Barack Obama
defended his policy on outer space and warned seniors that
Republicans would raise their healthcare costs during a campaign
stop on Sunday in Florida, where he is seeking to sway undecided
voters to help him win the state.
The Democratic incumbent is wrapping up a two-day bus tour
of this political battleground state after making targeted
appeals to specific voting blocs he needs: independents, Latinos
and senior citizens.
On Saturday he bought lunch at a Cuban restaurant to woo
Hispanics and campaigned with former Republican Governor Charlie
Crist to entice independents.
On Sunday he slammed his opponent, Republican Mitt Romney,
over his plans for Medicare, the popular healthcare program for
the elderly. Romney's running mate, congressman Paul Ryan,
proposed a plan two years ago that would transform Medicare into
a program in which recipients would use vouchers to buy private
insurance.
"Here's the bottom line: Their voucher plan for Medicare
would bankrupt Medicare. Our plan strengthens Medicare," Obama
told an enthusiastic crowd of some 3,000 at an indoor rally.
He cited a report that showed costs for the program would
rise dramatically as a result of the Republicans' proposals.
Romney's campaign said the report was not neutral and called
Obama's attacks untrue.
"(Obama) has done nothing to reform Medicare for the long
haul and prevent it from going bankrupt, and on his watch family
health care premiums have increased by nearly $2,500," Romney
spokesman Ryan Williams said in a statement.
"The president's decision to use discredited studies and
outright falsehoods to attack Mitt Romney is an admission that
he can't talk about his record of crushing the middle class and
failing to turn the economy around."
Obama's campaign sees the Medicare issue as a winner, even
as it recognizes the economy - the main issue of the Nov. 6
election - as the president's greatest weakness.
"If they want to have a discussion about who do you trust on
Medicare for the next 60 days as their central argument, you
know we ought to send them an in-kind contribution," Obama
adviser David Plouffe told reporters on Air Force One last week.
But a disappointing jobs report on Friday gave fodder to
Romney, whose central argument has been that Obama's stewardship
of the economy is Exhibit A for why he should be replaced.
SPACE, ISRAEL
The president picked a tricky spot in Florida to make his
case. The Melbourne area supported Republican nominee John
McCain in 2008 by a wide margin, but demographic changes have
made the area more friendly to Democrats, an Obama campaign
official said.
Mindful of the importance of the space industry to voters in
a part of the state that includes the Kennedy Space Center,
Obama defended his administration's handling of the space
program during the rally.
"Here on the space coast we've started a new era of American
exploration that is creating good jobs right here in this
county. We've begun an ambitious new direction for NASA by
laying the groundwork for 21st century space flight and
innovation," he said.
One woman in the crowd repeatedly yelled "What about
Israel?" during the rally.
In an embarrassing turnaround at the Democratic convention
on Wednesday, delegates reinstated language in their party
platform declaring Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel after
Obama objected to it being dropped and Republicans accused them
of showing weak support for the longtime U.S. ally.
Romney's campaign has continued to press Obama about the
issue in an effort to attract Jewish voters, another important
voting bloc in parts of Florida.
"The platform reflects the president's position that
Jerusalem is and should be the capital of Israel," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on the campaign press bus.
"It is also a case, as a matter of policy of the United
States and of this administration - and of every previous
administration dating back to 1967 - that the status of
Jerusalem has to be decided by the (Israeli and Palestinian)
parties as part of a comprehensive peace agreement."