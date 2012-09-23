Obama seeks victory in Wisconsin under clouds of recall, Ryan

* Obama ahead in polls in Wisconsin, Colorado, Iowa
* Romney had gained in Wisconsin after picking Ryan
By Margaret Chadbourn
MILWAUKEE, Wis., Sept 22 President Barack Obama
took his re-election campaign to Wisconsin on Saturday, as a new
poll shows him surging in the state where liberal and
conservative political ideologies have been sparring over
unions, budgets and the public sector.
"We don't think government can solve every problem, but it's
not the source of every problem, any more than all the folks
that you hear are to blame out of Washington - you know, gays or
immigrants or unions or corporations for that matter," Obama
said in a speech at the Milwaukee Theater.
"We don't think that anybody is solely to blame for the
challenges we face, but we do believe we're all responsible to
solve those problems."
Obama won the state in the 2008 election, but a repeat of
that victory is threatened by his opponent Mitt Romney's choice
of running mate - Wisconsin native Representative Paul Ryan -
and by the boost Republicans received when Governor Scott Walker
won an election to recall him over a law limiting public
workers' rights.
Obama is squarely ahead in Wisconsin , with an NBC-Wall
Street Journal-Marist poll saying he has the support of 50
percent of likely voters compared with Romney's 45 percent.
The president also polled at 50 percent in two other swing
states - Iowa and Colorado.
When Ryan was put on the ticket in August, Obama's advantage
in Wisconsin had shrunk in some polls, and two polls had shown
Romney leading by one point.
"I think you will see a tightening in the national polls
going forward. What I care way more about is Ohio, Colorado,
Virginia, Wisconsin, etc.," said Obama campaign manager Jim
Messina. "I feel our pathways to victory are there. There are
two different campaigns, one in the battlegrounds and one
everywhere else."
RECALL EFFECT
Walker, who is supported by members of the conservative Tea
Party and wealthy Republican donors, signed legislation in 2011
curbing the bargaining rights of unionized state workers and
limiting their compensation.
That set off a wave of protests and a movement to recall
Walker backed by the unions. Romney's grassroots supporters
helped Walker win the recall vote in a blow to the Democrats
that cast a doubt over whether Obama could win the state in
November.
"Because of the recall election, they test-drove their car
whereas in other states they haven't," said Messina. "It would
make sense they're strong here, as are we. They are stronger
than McCain was in '08, no question, on the ground," he said,
referring to Republican Senator John McCain who lost to Obama
four years ago.
Labor generally supports Democrats and the major unions have
endorsed Obama, but some union members have expressed concern
about his absence during the recall. Obama did not mention the
conflict in his speech and, according to his campaign, did not
meet with Walker during what was his first campaign visit to the
state this year.
A state judge declared the law unconstitutional this month.
The Romney campaign's Wisconsin manager Danny O'Driscoll
noted that since Obama won the 2008 election, the state has
unseated long-serving Democratic Senator Russ Feingold, put
Republicans in control of the state assembly, and elected
Republicans to two congressional seats previously held by
Democrats.
Since comments Romney made at a private fundraiser about 47
percent of Americans depending on the government were made
public this month, the Obama campaign has seized on the
opportunity to portray Romney as an out-of-touch elitist who
does not care about the people he seeks to lead.
Still, two tracking polls conducted over the last week -
Rasmussen and Gallup - put the presidential election at a dead
heat.
While Romney spent Saturday promoting his ideas about
security and space, his campaign greeted Obama with a billboard
noting the president's absence from the state that read:
"President Obama, in the 220 days you've been gone: Our national
debt has increased $617 billion. 23 million Americans are
struggling for work. Wisconsin can do better."