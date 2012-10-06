Obama campaign, Democrats raise record $181 million in Sept

WASHINGTON Oct 6 U.S. President Barack Obama's campaign and its Democratic allies raised a record $181 million in September for the president's re-election effort, adding to a fundraising haul that could prove crucial in the final stretch of the White House race.

Obama's campaign said via Twitter that 1,825,813 people donated to the campaign last month. Of that number, 567,000 were new donors.

A vast majority of the donations - 98 percent - were $250 or less.