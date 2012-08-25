Obama aims to shift campaign focus back to Medicare

WASHINGTON Aug 25 President Barack Obama used
his regular weekly radio address Saturday to continue pounding
away at Republican plans to overhaul Medicare, the U.S.
healthcare program for the elderly.
The address underscored the new prominence Medicare has
assumed as a campaign issue in the past two weeks, since the
Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee, Mitt
Romney, picked Paul Ryan as his running mate.
Ryan, a Wisconsin congressman and chairman of the U.S. House
of Representatives Budget Committee, has championed an
alternative to the government-run Medicare program that would
provide vouchers to older Americans for the purchase of private
health insurance.
"I'm willing to work with anyone to keep improving the
current system, but I refuse to do anything that undermines the
basic idea of Medicare as a guarantee for seniors who get sick,"
Obama said.
The son of a single mother, Obama said his family background
taught him the value of programs like Medicare to his
grandparents. "I saw how important things like Medicare and
Social Security were in their lives," he said.
"And I saw the peace of mind it gave them."
Republicans have been running ads in swing states accusing
Obama of "gutting" Medicare in order to finance aspects of the
healthcare overhaul enacted in March, 2010.