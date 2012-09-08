Obama campaigns with former Republican Crist in crucial Florida

* Obama says former governor shows values are not partisan
* Crist calls Obama "a leader with a cool head"
* Romney campaign says Obama making false attacks in Florida
By Jeff Mason
SEMINOLE, Florida, Sept 8 President Barack Obama
kicked off a two-day bus tour of the key election battleground
state of Florida on Saturday with former Florida Governor
Charlie Crist, who endorsed Obama's 2008 rival John McCain but
has since left the Republican Party.
Trying to build on the momentum of this week's Democratic
National Convention and overcome another tough jobs report,
Obama is spending the weekend canvassing a state that he and his
Republican opponent, Mitt Romney, both want to win in order to
achieve victory in the Nov. 6 U.S. election.
The Democratic incumbent hopes Crist, a once popular
Republican governor, will help Obama appeal to political
independents, who are likely to determine the victor in the
state.
"We have a leader with a cool head, and his name is
President Barack Obama," Crist told the crowd of some 11,000 at
an outdoor rally.
"He is working hard for the middle class. He is working hard
for Florida," Crist said.
Crist campaigned for Republican presidential nominee McCain
in 2008 but left the Republican Party in 2010 when polling
suggested he would lose the Republican nomination for U.S.
Senate to Marco Rubio, a favorite of the conservative Tea Party
movement. Crist ran as an independent and Rubio won in a
three-way race.
Crist embraced Obama - literally - as the president
campaigned for his economic stimulus bill in 2009, giving him a
big hug that was videotaped and replayed endlessly. It
reinforced Republican suspicions that Crist was not a true
conservative.
Obama, with sleeves rolled up and no tie, embraced Crist
again on Saturday after his remarks.
"I want to thank Charlie Crist for his introduction, for his
support, for showing that the values that we're fighting for are
not Democratic values or Republican values, they are American
values," Obama said.
'ROMNEY DON'T CARE'
Obama has traveled to Florida 10 times so far this year,
according to his campaign. Obama used his stop on Saturday to
criticize Romney and his running mate, congressman Paul Ryan,
for their opposition to his 2010 healthcare law and proposals to
reform Medicare, the popular government health insurance program
for the elderly.
"By the way, Florida, you should know I will never turn
Medicare into a voucher system," he said. "No American should
have to spend their golden years at the mercy of insurance
companies."
Ryan proposed a plan two years ago that would transform
Medicare into a program in which recipients would use vouchers
to buy private insurance.
Romney has also pledged to repeal the healthcare law often
called "Obamacare." Obama told the crowd the former
Massachusetts governor's plan should be called "Romney don't
care" and joked that Republicans believed tax cuts were so
important they could help a person's love life.
Romney's campaign kept up the heat on the president over his
economic record. Government data on Friday showed that U.S.
employers added a lower-than-expected 96,000 jobs in August.
"After a disastrous convention week and a widely panned
speech that was short on specifics, President Obama delivered
more empty promises and false attacks today in Florida," said
Romney spokesman Ryan Williams.
"As yesterday's dismal jobs report showed - and as President
Obama admitted - job creation in America isn't good enough, yet
he didn't lay out any new ideas for getting our economy back on
track."
Brian Olinger, 40, who attended the president's rally, said
Crist could help Obama in Florida. "Even though I was a
Democrat, he did some good things for teachers and other people
when he was governor," he said.